State to support passenger shipping companies with €20 million ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

News
Shipping lines.
Shipping lines. Source: Ken Mürk/ERR
News

The state is supporting providers of passenger sea transport services Tallink Grupp, Viking Line, Eckerö Line and DFDS Estonia's branch through the Support Services Center with €20 million to compensate for losses caused by the coronavirus restrictions.

The emergency situation announced in spring forced international services to close passenger shipping lines to Estonia's neighboring countries. At the same time, in order to maintain trade, operators had to partially continue to operate passenger ships and suffered additional losses.

Head of the Living and Business Environment Service of the State Support Services Cente Lauri Alver said the loss of international passenger transport caused inevitable damage to shipping line operators. Compensating it is justified to reduce the effects of COVID-19 and to eliminate serious economic disruption.

"Without support, it would be possible that operators of shipping lines would have to the change freight transport prices or end their activities to decrease the loss. Both scenarios would harm trading between Estonia and its neighboring countries, which would also affect the economic environment and lengthen recovering from the economic situation," Alver explained.

The support allows for compensation of up to 80 percent of the losses. Tallink Grupp will receive €15 million, Viking Line €4.5 million and Eckerö Line €350,000 and to the Estonian branch of DFDS nearly €100,000. The operators applying for aid estimated the damage caused by the restrictions total €59 million and applied for compensation of €39 million.

The support period is March 13 to June 15, 2020 for Estonian-Finnish shipping lines and March 13 to September 30, 2020 for Estonian-Swedish shipping lines.

The support is based on the Regulation of the Minister of Economic Affairs and Infrastructure of October 9 and is paid from the state budget. The Ministry of Economic Affairs and Communications developed the conditions of the support measure and applied for a state aid permit. The subsidies are paid by the State Support Services Center.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Roberta Vaino

{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Tähelepanu!

Alates 02.04.2020 kuvab ERR kommenteerija täisnime.

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

travel restrictions

Estonia and Brexit

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

15:22

University of Tartu among best in emerging Europe, Central Asia

14:52

Gallery: Riigikogu's remote session and Santa Claus comes to visit

14:19

Elering leaves Tootsi wind farm without favorable support scheme

13:53

Tartu developing age-friendly living environment

13:26

State to support passenger shipping companies with €20 million

12:54

Amendment to exempt e-cigarette liquids from excise duty passed

12:27

Medical students helping alleviate hospitals' nursing shortage

11:49

Omniva: Estonians have ordered twice as many packages as in 2019

11:25

Health Board: 733 new COVID-19 cases diagnosed, four deaths

11:22

Narva still in the midst of power vacuum

10:54

'Esimene stuudio': Party chairmen debate coronavirus restrictions

10:28

Riigikogu passes law changing rent regulations

09:54

Universities hope to stop distance learning in spring semester

09:26

Reform's 'hate speech' draft bill voted out of Riigikogu

08:55

Tikhanovskaya to ERR: Europe took too long approving sanctions

08:28

Social ministry would offer elderly flu vaccines for free

16.12

Peterkop: No legal obstacles for MS Estonia investigation

16.12

Last Riigikogu sitting before Christmas to be held remotely

16.12

Lasnamäe has Tallinn's highest rate of coronavirus

16.12

Estonian transport company Bolt raises €150 million

COVID-19 information

radio tallinn

jupiter

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: