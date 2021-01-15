Free COVID-19 testing to be offered on Tallink's Tallinn-Helsinki ferries

Passengers travelling on board the vessels of Estonian shipper Tallink Grupp on Friday and over the weekend will be provided coronavirus testing on request, the company said on Friday.

COVID-19 testing will be offered only to passengers arriving in Helsinki from Tallinn. The testing is voluntary and free and will be performed by the social and healthcare service of the City of Helsinki. In addition, passengers will be offered free health advice on request.

Testing will be conducted on the shipper's Star and Megastar vessels and will begin on Friday on board the former.

Among other things, the testing is expected to prevent the spread of a more contagious virus variant, which was first detected in the United Kingdom. Passengers who get tested will receive the results within 1-3 days via text message.

