Free COVID-19 testing to be offered on Tallink's Tallinn-Helsinki ferries ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

News
Tallink's MS Star.
Tallink's MS Star. Source: Tallink Grupp
News

Passengers travelling on board the vessels of Estonian shipper Tallink Grupp on Friday and over the weekend will be provided coronavirus testing on request, the company said on Friday.

COVID-19 testing will be offered only to passengers arriving in Helsinki from Tallinn. The testing is voluntary and free and will be performed by the social and healthcare service of the City of Helsinki. In addition, passengers will be offered free health advice on request.

Testing will be conducted on the shipper's Star and Megastar vessels and will begin on Friday on board the former.

Among other things, the testing is expected to prevent the spread of a more contagious virus variant, which was first detected in the United Kingdom. Passengers who get tested will receive the results within 1-3 days via text message.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Kristjan Kallaste

{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Tähelepanu!

Alates 02.04.2020 kuvab ERR kommenteerija täisnime.

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

what happens next?

covid-19 vaccinations

travel restrictions

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

19:02

Narva gets first 24/7 coronavirus test center from Saturday

18:44

Political scientist: Isamaa and EKRE could divide the opposition landscape

18:18

Future of Porto Franco development and fate of KredEx loan in the balance

18:00

Scientific council: We may not have hit second wave plateau yet

17:42

Local governments table EU fund use proposals

17:20

Businessman: Tsarist-era Patarei development loan hopefully back on table

17:05

Tuuli Tomingas finishes 20th in World Cup sprint in Oberhof

16:58

Coronavirus map: Estonia's infection rate has started to fall

16:44

Free COVID-19 testing to be offered on Tallink's Tallinn-Helsinki ferries

16:27

Births down, deaths up in Estonia last year

15:58

Jõgeva registers new cold temperature record for this winter

15:24

Expert committee not in support of delaying second vaccine dose

14:36

Jüri Vips officially announced as full participant in next Formula 2 season

14:04

Norstat survey: Center, Reform coalition most popular

13:43

Riigikogu to process bill equating marriage and registered partnerships

13:17

Helme: Ratas always looked for excuses to say it was difficult with us

12:44

University of Tartu: Holidays doubled spread of coronavirus

12:32

Gallery: Coalition negotiations continue between Reform and Center

12:18

Henn Põlluaas to remain Riigikogu speaker until at least March 22

11:49

COVID-stricken Kalev/Cramo loses in VTB United League

COVID-19 information

radio tallinn

jupiter

Estonia and Brexit

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: