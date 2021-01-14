Government agrees new COVID-19 testing rules for arrivals

Procedures for coronavirus (COVID-19) testing before and on arrival to Estonia for travelers from high risk countries were approved by the government on Wednesday. They will come into effect on Friday, January 15.

If a person does not want to quarantine for 10 days on arrival they must arrive in Estonia with a negative PCR test taken up to 72 hours before arrival. They can then be retested no earlier than six days after the first test was taken. If both tests are negative they may leave self-isolation early.

If it is not possible to take a test before departure, it can be carried out immediately on arrival to Estonia and then a second test after six days. If both tests are negative then the self-isolation period may end.

From January 15, countries defined as high risk have a 14-day coronavirus rate of more than 150 per 100,00 inhabitants. Self-isolation is not required for arrivals from European countries with rates below 150.

The government decided to harmonize the rules between Latvia, Lithuania and Finland with other countries. Arrivals from Latvia, Lithuania and Finland must now also be tested up to 72 hours before arrival if self-isolation is required.

After January 15, arrivals from the UK and Nothern Ireland must quarantine for 10 days and get tested twice and they will not be allowed to return to work after the first negative test. Children under 12 are exempt from testing.

