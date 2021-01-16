UK nationals should register resident by March end to preserve rights ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

Estonian residency permit and ID card (picture is illustrative).
Estonian residency permit and ID card (picture is illustrative). Source: Politsei.ee
United Kingdom nationals resident in Estonia who are not registered with the interior ministry should do so by March 31, in order to preserve the same residency rights they enjoyed pre-Brexit.

The Ministry of the Interior has emailed those U.K. citizens in Estonia who are already registered, to update them, following the end of the transitional period of European Union withdrawal at the end of 2020.

The email contains important information on residence rights and requirements, the British Embassy in Tallinn said on its social media page.

In summary, the right of residence for U.K. nationals and their family members who are already residing in Estonia will continue as before, with no change and no action needed to continue this right.

This right for those newly registering will continue until March 31 this year, the embassy adds.

Those who are resident in Estonia but have not yet registered should visit the interior ministry site here.

Those who did not receive the interior ministry email should check their information in the population register is up-to-date, the embassy says.

U.K. nationals should carry both their residence permit/Estonian ID card with them, as well as a valid travel document such as a British passport when traveling, the embassy adds.

The full text of the email is here. In short, if you received the email, you are likely registered in any case, meaning no further action is needed.

ERR News has also produced a comprehensive Brexit FAQs here.

The British Embassy in Tallinn's social media page is here.

Editor: Andrew Whyte

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

