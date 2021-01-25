Watch again: Webinar marks 100 years of Estonian-UK diplomatic relations ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

News
{{1611579360000 | amCalendar}}
Flags of the U.K and Estonia.
Flags of the U.K and Estonia. Source: Ministry of Defense.
News

Tuesday sees the centenary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Estonia and the United Kingdom, and to mark the event, embassies from both countries organized an online webinar.

The two-hour webinar featured a centenary message from U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson, himself no stranger to Estonia, having visited the country in an official capacity more than once - the last time in December 2019.

The event marking the 100th anniversary of the establishment of Estonian-British diplomatic relations wasorganized by the Centre for Geopolitics at Cambridge University and the University of Tartu, the Estonian Embassy in London, the British Embassy in Tallinn, and the Estonia Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Ambassadors from each country to the other also took part on the panel.

The webinar was moderated by Charles Clarke, U.K. Home Secretary 2004-2006 during Tony Blair's premiership, and featured a panel made up of:

  • Patrick Salmon, Chief historian at the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office and an expert on Britain's relationship with the Baltic.
  • Kaarel Piirimäe, Associate professor at the Institute of History and Archaeology, University of Tartu and a senior research fellow at the Estonian War Museum.
  • Märt Volmer, Undersecretary for European Affairs at the Estonian Ministry of Foreign Affairs.
  • Wendy Morton MP, Minister for European Neighbourhood and the Americas at the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office.
  • Theresa Bubbear, British Ambassador to Estonia.
  • Tiina Intelmann, Estonian Ambassador to the U.K.

The event can be viewed by clicking the YouTube link here, or by clicking the video at the top of this page. 

Other recent events marking the establishment of U.K.-Estonian foreign relations – which followed Estonia's declaration of independence on February 24 1918 and the subsequent Tartu Peace Treaty of 1920, which ended a war for independence in which British forces played a significant role, include the launching of Cambridge University's Baltic Geopolitics program by President Kersti Kaljulaid.

The British Embassy in Estonia is also running a series of short video clips featuring former and current ambassadors to Estonia and their impressions of and reminiscences about the country, which can be viewed here.

-- 

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte

{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Tähelepanu!

Alates 02.04.2020 kuvab ERR kommenteerija täisnime.

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

covid-19 vaccinations

watch again

travel restrictions

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

19:05

Interview: Gas engineering company on new Tallinn office

18:41

100 years since Estonia established diplomatic relations with five states

18:39

Otepää mayor appeals to government against new coronavirus restrictions

18:24

Indrek Kiisler: Ineptitude of green parties is striking

17:55

Fischer: Coronavirus infection rate is stable, not falling

17:32

Coalition appoints new chairmen for Riigikogu committees

17:20

Gerrit Mäesalu appointed head of prime minister's office

16:21

Kersti Kaljulaid withdraws OECD candidacy

16:16

Tõnis Saarts: The running total of the ekrefication of Estonia

15:56

SDE MP: New government should start with corruption control

15:24

Gallery: Jüri Ratas hands over prime ministerial post to Kaja Kallas

15:12

71 COVID-19 vaccine side effects reported over last week

14:41

Kaupo Meiel: Tears of joy always become dust

14:13

President's speech on inauguration of new coalition: The sun has just risen

13:47

New foreign minister wants to bring her expertise to Center and government

13:12

Ratas' government completed 68 percent of program

12:49

Pandemic complicates Tallinn schools' first grade entrance tests

12:46

Lutsar: Scientific council will propose harmonizing COVID-19 restrictions

12:36

Gallery: President appoints new government Updated

12:21

Interior minister plans to join Center Party, but needs time

COVID-19 information

radio tallinn

jupiter

Estonia and Brexit

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: