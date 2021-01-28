Estonian embassy in UK diplomatic relations centenary with online brochure ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

44 Queen’s Gate Terrace, home of the Estonian Embassy in London.
44 Queen’s Gate Terrace, home of the Estonian Embassy in London. Source: Estonian Embassy in London/Flickr
The Estonian Embassy in London has produced an online brochure marking 100 years of diplomatic relations between the United Kingdom and Estonia.

The brochure is available here, and picks up the story from the closing stages of World War One, through the Estonian War of Independence (1918-1920) and British military assistance provided in support of Estonian forces, the establishment of the first Estonian embassy in London in 1919 (which continued to function through the later Soviet Occupation – ed.), relations during the First Estonian Republic, Estonian communities in the U.K., the storing of Estonian gold reserves in the U.K. through the Soviet Occupation and despite Soviet pressure to "return" the reserves, present-day relations and ties, and more.

A recent webinar, featuring a panel discussion and greetings from U.K. prime minister Boris Johnson is here.

Since 2015, the Estonian Embassy in the U.K. has been located at 44 Queen's Gate Terrace in South Kensington, the third site to have hosted an embassy since independence.

Editor: Andrew Whyte

