President to open Baltic Geopolitics programme at Cambridge University ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

End of the year interview with President Kersti Kaljulaid.
End of the year interview with President Kersti Kaljulaid. Source: Ken Mürk/ERR
The Center for Geopolitics at the University of Cambridge will launch the Baltic Geopolitics programme with the aim of increasing understanding of the geopolitics of the Baltics and the role of the United Kingdom in it.

The opening event of the programme will take place on January 20 at noon and will be opened by President Kersti Kaljulaid. "In January, we are celebrating the 100th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Estonia and the United Kingdom. I am very pleased that the world's leading university is deeply interested in the Nordic-Baltic region and has taken on the mission of introducing its past and present," Kaljulaid said.

In addition to Estonia, the Baltic Sea countries covered by the programme include Denmark, Finland, Germany, Latvia, Lithuania, Norway, Poland, Russia and Sweden.

"This exciting initiative provides a much-needed insight into the United Kingdom's relations with the Baltic Sea states. We need to strengthen our relationship in order to be able to meet the challenges of the future in terms of security, the economy and sustainability, "said Charles Clarke, a former British Home Secretary, one of the leaders of the program.

From October this year, students of political and international studies at Cambridge University will also be able to take a course on geopolitics in the Baltic States from the 17th century to the present day. The Center for Geopolitics wants to start issuing research scholarships in the near future, as well as to create a support fund for doctoral candidates.

In addition, journalist Edward Lucas, Professor John Bew Foreign Policy Adviser to Prime Minister Boris Johnson, and David Abulafia, Professor Emeritus at the University of Cambridge, and others will speak at the opening event on Wednesday.

Editor: Kristjan Kallaste

