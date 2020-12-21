Pandemic puts 2021 independence day president's reception in doubt ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

News
News

The traditional annual president's reception marking independence day is under threat as a result of the pandemic, as is the Estonian Defense Forces (EDF) parade, which takes place on the same day.

Given the situation with rising COVID-19 rates in Estonia and neighboring countries, the traditional evening reception on February 24, which sees the head of state and her husband shaking hands with over 1,000 attendees following a gala concert, a process which takes a good two hours or so,

ERR's online news in Estonian reports that this format will not be followed in 2021, though the change has not been confirmed by the president's office. In previous years, guests had received their invitations by around this time of year, ERR reports.

Instead, President Kersti Kaljulaid's independence day speech, as well as the gala concert, will only be available to view on the television, and the daytime EDF parade, which draws thousands of spectators and participants and plenty of heavy military kit is also in doubt, though what would replace it has not been clarified.

This year's Victory Day (June 23) parade was also canceled.

President Kaljulaid herself has had to quarantine on two separate occasions, after coming into contact with individuals who tested positive for COVID-19 soon afterwards. She has nonetheless conducted the traditional end-of-year interview with ETV news anchor Priit Kuusk, which will air on Tuesday night at 9.30 p.m.

-- 

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte

{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Tähelepanu!

Alates 02.04.2020 kuvab ERR kommenteerija täisnime.

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

travel restrictions

Estonia and Brexit

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

19:01

Coronavirus round-up: December 14-20

18:47

Gallery: NyxAir takes off on Tallinn-Kuressaare route

18:01

Gallery: Dave Benton gives final Christmas concert in Tallinn church

17:49

Writers' union votes not to expel member charged over pedophilia activities

17:26

New Estonian contingent starts service in anti-insurgency operation in Mali

16:45

Rainer Kattel: Estonia as an idea and ideology

16:28

Finance ministry: All €70-million local government COVID-19 support used up

16:07

Foreign minister: Just don't travel over the Christmas break

15:58

Pandemic puts 2021 independence day president's reception in doubt

14:49

New €170 million Estonia-Latvia power line will start operating in new year

14:36

Expert: Little to support new UK COVID-19 strain greater potency claims

13:56

Tallinn mayor: Smaller children should continue going to school and nursery

13:18

Real estate market transactions for November up 23 percent from 2019

12:59

Foreign minister: No special flights to rescue Estonians trapped in the UK

12:25

Asylum applications in 2020 nearly half that of previous year

11:48

Rauno Sappinen and Kristina Bannikova chosen as footballers of the year

11:22

Toomas Hendrik Ilves appointed University of Tartu visiting professor

10:51

Saaremaa residents want visitors to wear masks

10:49

Health Board: 287 new COVID-19 cases diagnosed, seven deaths

10:27

Tiidrek Nurme comes in third at Taipei Marathon

COVID-19 information

radio tallinn

jupiter

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: