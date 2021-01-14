President nominates Kaja Kallas as prime ministerial candidate ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

News
{{1610611320000 | amCalendar}}
Open gallery
20 photos
News

President Kersti Kaljulaid officially nominated chairman of the Reform Party Kaja Kallas as the candidate for prime minister on Thursday morning.

The president signed a decree during a meeting at Kadriorg giving Kallas permission to form a government.

Kaljulaid said: "The battle against COVID-19 will continue for a long time. It has disrupted our economy, influenced the ability of our families to cope and their sense of security.

"Both the Estonian people and I are expecting that Estonia would quickly have an active and competent government, which focuses on handling the pandemic and the economic crisis and on making our lives better."

Kallas now has 14 days to give a speech in Riigikogu outlining the principles of the next government and to receive the support of the parliament.

President Kersti Kaljulaid signs the decree giving Reform Party Chairman Kaja Kallas permission to form a government. Source: Mattias Tammet/ Office of the President

Reform is the party with the largest amount of seats in the Riigkogu, winning 34 at the last election in March 2019.

The president said on Wednesday, after former Prime Minister Jüri Ratas (Center) submitted his resignation, that Kallas would be given the opportunity to form a government.  

Kallas will become Estonia's first female prime minister if she is successful.

Jüri Ratas (Center) resigned as prime minister of Estonia in the early hours of Wednesday morning in the wake of a scandal surrounding a Tallinn property development.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Helen Wright

{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Tähelepanu!

Alates 02.04.2020 kuvab ERR kommenteerija täisnime.

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

what happens next?

covid-19 vaccinations

travel restrictions

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

13:10

Jaak Aaviksoo: From the fourth estate to the first?

12:58

Gallery: Mari Kalkun receives Musician of the Year award

12:50

Most coronavirus restrictions to continue, gyms to reopen

12:43

Tallinn Zoo's Asiatic lion Juna dies at 17 years old

12:25

Reform Party, Center Party to start coalition negotiations Updated

12:19

Rally Estonia included in WRC calendar through 2022 season

11:59

Reform, Center select negotiators for coalition talks

11:50

Reform MP: Isamaa doesn't want to be in coalition with us

11:40

AK: Porto Franco development likely to be suspended, but not for long

11:16

Porto Franco suspects Teder and Kracht placed under arrest

11:00

President nominates Kaja Kallas as prime ministerial candidate Updated

10:43

Kiik: We want to continue contributing to solving coronavirus crisis

10:41

Health Board: 632 new coronavirus cases, 10 deaths

10:26

Editorials: Kaja Kallas' political coming-of-age and what to do with Center

10:11

Seeder: Corruption scandal brought collapse of coalition forward

09:25

Government agrees new COVID-19 testing rules for arrivals

08:52

Reps: Kaja Kallas will become prime minister in new government

08:29

Outgoing prime minister Ratas to return to the Riigikogu

08:21

Riigikogu votes against marriage referendum bill

13.01

Ratas: Center, EKRE, Isamaa coalition is over

COVID-19 information

radio tallinn

jupiter

Estonia and Brexit

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: