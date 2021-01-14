Reform Party, Center Party to start coalition negotiations ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

The two largest political parties in terms of Riigikogu representation, the Reform Party and the Center Party are to start coalition negotiations, the latter has announced.

"Board members of the Center Party and its Riigikogu faction met this evening in support of starting informal coalition negotiations with the Reform Party, following thorough discussions," Center wrote on its official social media page late on Wednesday night, adding that former education secretary Mailis Reps, and social affairs minister Tanel Kiik will be lead the party in the talks.

On Wednesday, Reps both spoke out in support of forming a coalition with Reform, the larger of the two opposition parties, and also Isamaa, which had already been in the coalition, and ruled out continued cooperation with the Conservative People's Party of Estonia (EKRE).

Center had been in office with EKRE and Isamaa until Jüri Ratas (Center) resigned as prime minister early morning Wednesday following a security services investigation into a major loan by state credit agency KredEx to a Tallinn real estate development with links to the Center Party.

While Center has also been declared a suspect in the investigation, Center's leadership has said the party would like to remain in office, while EKRE's has virtually conceded that it will be in opposition.

Center MP Andrei Korobeinik has stated on his social media account that a new Reform and Center coalition : "Has been born," while the party's sole MEP, Yana Toom, also announced that the decision had been made.

Toom wrote on her social media account, in Russian, that: "In spite of the nervousness of the recent days, we have decided to attempt building a coalition with the Reform Party, which I hope works out."

Toom also said that the two parties, in the past bitter rivals – a Reform-Center alliance after the March 2019 general election was seen as unthinkable by many political commentators – would be burying the hatchet.

"I know that many perceived the phrase ′party of reforms', especially written in Cyrillic [alphabet], as a curse, but the party of [former prime minister Andrus] Ansip party and [Kaja] Kallas' party are not the same thing," Toom continued. There have been several political parties in Russia with "reform" in their name, as far back as at least the aftermath of the 1905 abortive revolution.

President Kersti Kaljulaid has asked Reform's leader, Kaja Kallas, to form a new coalition.

Editor: Andrew Whyte

