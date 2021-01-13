Prosecution to move for arrest of Teder and Kracht

The Office of the Prosecutor General has decided to seek the arrest of businessman Hillar Teder and adviser to the finance minister Kersti Kracht in the Porto Franco corruption case.

The Office of the Prosecutor General detained four people in connection with the Porto Franco criminal investigation on Tuesday, including Teder and Kracht.

The prosecution told ERR it is moving for the arrest of the Teder and Kracht.

Tuesday also saw suspicions brought against [now resigned] Center Party Secretary General Mihhail Korb, the Center Party and two individuals whose identity remains unknown.

