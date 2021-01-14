State secretary tasked with Porto Franco inquiry committee ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

News
State Secretary Taimar Peterkop.
State Secretary Taimar Peterkop. Source: Siim Lõvi /ERR
News

The government has tasked state secretary Taimar Peterkop with setting up a committee of inquiry into the circumstances of a loan granted to a Tallinn real estate development by state credit agency KredEx. Revelations Tuesday that KredEx was subject to a security services investigation, with the Center Party's secretary-general named one of five suspects, directly led to Jüri Ratas' (Center) resignation as prime minister.

The state secretary heads up the government office; following the announcement, he must set up the committee by a week today, Thursday, January 21.

KredEx issued a €39-million loan to Porto Franco in September 2020, but allegations of bribery and influence peddling which emerged on Tuesday and were directly linked to the ruling Center Party prompted Ratas' resignation in the small hours of Wednesday.

While justification for the loan revolved around it being needed as a precursor to obtaining an European Bank of Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) loan, the latter offer expired after the Estonian state neglected to act on it.

Porto Franco is currently a construction site, with some buildings more-or-less finished from an external perspective; the project, which will combine retail, office, residential and leisure space close to Tallinn's harbor area when it opens, is majority-owned by Rauno Teder, the son of businessman Hillar Teder, who is one of those named as suspects.

-- 

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte

{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Tähelepanu!

Alates 02.04.2020 kuvab ERR kommenteerija täisnime.

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

what happens next?

covid-19 vaccinations

travel restrictions

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

18:06

Eesti 200 leader: Center continuing in office doesn't give good signal

17:46

Ratas' government officially resigns

17:31

Sandor Liive appointed RB Rail supervisory board chair

17:11

Isamaa Secretary General: Coalition of white forces is possible

16:39

State secretary tasked with Porto Franco inquiry committee

16:10

Meelis Oidsalu: Freud, Jung and Rogers in the Riigikogu

16:00

Andrus Ansip: I would have preferred Reform-SDE-Isamaa coalition

15:51

Viljandi to remove controversial installation commemorating singer

15:43

Health Board: 632 new coronavirus cases, 10 deaths Updated

15:21

"Täna 30 aastat tagasi" | Sildam and Born in the middle of Vilnius massacre

14:58

Analyst: Great reforms not expected from new government

14:32

Defense leaders present long-term plan to president

14:01

Alcohol sales restriction to continue until end of February

13:59

Nominees for Estonian Music Awards 2021 announced

13:36

Niguliste Church hopes to open tower for guests from next year

13:10

Jaak Aaviksoo: From the fourth estate to the first?

12:58

Gallery: Mari Kalkun receives Musician of the Year award

12:50

Most coronavirus restrictions to continue, gyms to reopen

12:43

Tallinn Zoo's Asiatic lion Juna dies at 17 years old

12:25

Reform Party, Center Party to start coalition negotiations Updated

COVID-19 information

radio tallinn

jupiter

Estonia and Brexit

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: