Kiik: We want to continue contributing to solving coronavirus crisis

Vice-Chairman of the Center Party Tanel Kiik said the party wants to be included in the new coalition to contribute to solving the coronavirus crisis and other problems.

ETV current news show "Aktuaalne kaamera" asked Tanel Kiik on Wednesday (January 13) evening, why the Center Party wants to rush into a new coalition directly after being accused of corruption?

"An accusation is not prosecution and the prosecution wouldn't mean being guilty straight away, the Center Party will continue cooperating with the investigation authorities to find out the truth. But when we look at the members of the coalition, then nobody is associated with the case and we have a well-working parliament," Kiik said.

"Our wish is to continue contributing to solving the coronavirus crisis, solving the main problems in Estonia, be it economical inequality, social inequality, strong regional balance and similar challenges, which we have stood for four years," he added.

Kiik said the party is ready to start negotiations to form a new coalition.

"When the Center Party met, we discussed the last 20 months, possible future outcomes and if Prime Minister Jüri Ratas should take full political responsibility for the decisions regarding the Porto Franco development and KredEx loans, which are partially being investigated and for all the accusations towards the party in general. In this light, it seemed strange to continue with the same coalition," Kiik explained.

"Here, the Reform Party is the main initiator, but the Center Party will definitely make proposals, contribute to the negotiations and see on what terms can we form the new coalition," Kiik said.

Chairman of the Reform Party Kaja Kallas said she would prefer to form a coalition with a party that has not been part of a corruption scandal but the Porto Franco decision was made by all three coalition parties jointly.

Kallas said that the Reform Party will start official negotiations on Thursday, (January 14).

"Of course, we will discuss forming the new coalition with everybody in the corridors of the Riigikogu. I think that now, as the president has said, that she will propose it to me, the Reform Party will be the one to choose who will participate in the negotiations," Kallas said.

Kallas said on Wednesday it would be very difficult for Reform to create a coalition with EKRE.

