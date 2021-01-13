Kaja Kallas: I see no way to form a government with EKRE ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

Kaja Kallas in front of reporters.
Kaja Kallas in front of reporters. Source: Ken Mürk/ERR
Reform Party chairwoman Kaja Kallas said that her party wants to form a functional government, while she does not underestimate the desire of the current coalition to stay together.

Chairwoman of the opposition Reform Party Kaja Kallas appeared in front of journalists for a ten-minute break from meeting with fellow members during which she said on seven occasions that "the Reform Party wants to form a functional government," that "a government can be formed between parliamentary parties" and that "she will not be holding coalition talks in front of cameras."

Kallas said she sees no way for Reform to form a government with the Conservative People's Party (EKRE) due to the parties' different understanding of values. She did not rule out cooperation with the Center Party despite the latter being hit by new corruption suspicions.

The Reform leader added that the desire of recent coalition partners to maintain the coalition cannot be underestimated.

"The government resigning does not mean the coalition is ended," she said.

President Kersti Kaljulaid said that she will ask Kallas to form a new government on Wednesday. Kallas said that it will be official once the proposal is made to her directly. She is set to meet with Kaljulaid in Kadriorg on Wednesday.

Editor: Marcus Turovski

travel restrictions

