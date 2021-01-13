Reps: Ratas would not be PM were recent partners to form new coalition

Deputy chairman of the Center Party Mailis Reps said that while Isamaa and EKRE have shown interest in taking the coalition forward, Jüri Ratas would no longer be prime minister.

Reps did not rule out the recent coalition continuing with a new coalition agreement but said that Jüri Ratas would not be prime minister.

"It is very likely that we will have to accept what Jüri Ratas has said in terms of not being the next prime minister. He did not resign to become PM again in two weeks' time," Reps said.

Reporter Indrek Kiisler asked Reps whether she has considered becoming the next PM herself.

"It is impossible for me to answer such a complicated question right now. Everything is possible, while we have only had minutes to discuss the situation," Reps replied.

"There is interest to discuss the situation on the part of the coalition, while Kaja Kallas is sure to take the initiative and negotiate with potential partners. There are at least four possible [coalition] options. A lot of different things will be on the table in the coming hours and nothing can be ruled out in politics. I remain open to all manner of discussions," Reps added.

Reps admitted that Isamaa and the Conservative People's Party (EKRE) have shown interest in moving forward with recent partners.

"There is clear interest for the coalition to be maintained. There are certain conditions, and it would have a different makeup – all sides admit that we must find a way to communicate difficult matters more calmly."

Reps described President Kersti Kaljulaid asking Kaja Kallas to form a government as a natural development.

"She is performing her constitutional task of helping to find a new coalition and PM after the previous one resigns and is proceeding based on election results. The coming hours will show whether and how that mandate can be applied and what are the potential coalition options that will allow [Reform Party chairman] Kaja Kallas to take further steps," Reps said.

Reps admitted that she has been in touch with Reform but added that exchanging a few words cannot be described as a conversation.

"Politicians naturally talk to one another in such crises. It is no secret we have talked to EKRE and Isamaa and there have been contacts with Reform, but none of it can be referred to as talks and our recent partners are aware of these contacts."

Prime Minister Jüri Ratas said in the early hours of Wednesday that he has decided to resign as prime minister.

--

