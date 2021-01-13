Isamaa secretary general: No potential coalition is excluded ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

Priit Sibul and Indrek Saar
Priit Sibul and Indrek Saar Source: Anvar Samost/ERR
Isamaa's Secretary General Priit Sibul said the Party is not excluding any potential future coalitions after the current government resigns.

Speaking on ETV's morning program "Terevisioon", he said: "We will not exclude any coalitions. We have to communicate with everybody. We live in a difficult virus era and economic problems need to be solved."

Isamaa wants to be involved in forming the next coalition, he said.

Sibul said when the party formed a coalition with the Social Democratic Party and the Center Party in 2016, removing Reform from power, the political reality was different and the Reform Party should not be resentful now.

"I do not think these things are of great importance. This is the context of 2016. The Reform Party has changed its [coalition] partners the most. And everybody remembers it," Sibul said.

He added after the current coalition resigns, it could be possible to continue with the current alliance in a more complex combination or move forward with another coalition.

"A coalition formed of the Reform Party, Social Democratic Party and the Isamaa Party is possible, a coalition without Isamaa (Reform Party and Social Democrats), and theoretically a coalition formed by EKRE and the Reform Party, which is highly unlikely," Sibul said.

Sibul added that the formation of a new government is not based on dreams, but is determined primarily by the mathematics of the Riigikogu, which needs a majority of 51 seats.

Jüri Ratas (Center) resigned as prime minister of Estonia in the early hours of Wednesday morning in the wake of a scandal surrounding a Tallinn property development.

What happens next?

According to the constitution, when the prime minister resigns, the whole government resigns. So this is the end of the current coalition with Center, EKRE and Isamaa.

Ratas will likely continue as caretaker prime minister until a new coalition is formed and the new coalition could include the current lineup of Center, EKRE and Isamaa or additional parties. 

Section § 92 of the Estonian constitution says that "the Government of the Republic resigns upon the resignation or death of the Prime Minister:

"The President releases the Government of the Republic from office at the time of assumption of office by the new Government."

On Wednesday morning, President Kersti Kaljulaid asked chairman of the Reform Party Kaja Kallas to form a new government and she now has 14-days to do so.

The Reform Party has 34 seats and is by far the largest party in the Riigikogu. If Kallas is successful, she will be Estonia's first female prime minister.

--

Editor: Roberta Vaino

