Analyst: Great reforms not expected from new government

News
Ott Lumi.
Ott Lumi. Source: Private collection
News

The coalition of Reform Party and Center Party, created after Jüri Ratas' government collapsed, will be more of a crisis government and should not be expected to make big reforms, said Ott Lumi, political observer and former secretary-general of Isamaa Party predecessor Res Publica.

EKRE leaders and voters are shocked. Isamaa probably as well. How should the new government union consider the almost one-third national conservative opposition of the Riigikogu and its supporters?

Firstly, we have to see how two liberal parties can make up. But the agreement will likely come as there is not much to agree on when it comes to politics, it will likely be more of a crisis government.

There is no medicine for EKRE voters. Their voters are shocked. Certainly, much will depend on what EKRE's new chairman Martin Helme decides to do. Will he continue pushing conventional politics or will he hit the streets. I think Helme will choose the first option, it is not reasonable for him to start doing politics with his hands and feet.

Although two parties will most likely form the new government, there is still a small chance that discussions will collapse, does EKRE have to lay low until then?

To restore the old union (Reform-SDE-Isamaa - ed.), Isamaa must be uniform, that is the key. Then there is a possibility.

What does it mean for Isamaa to share an opposition bench with EKRE? It is not the most pleasant option.

It is the most unpleasant option for Isamaa. Being more reasonable and modest beside EKRE will be a tough task from a communications aspect. Internal elections in spring and summer will be more interesting than if the party was in power in Toompea. Falling into opposition is very complicated and problematic for Isamaa.

Is it reasonable to use general wording for the coalition agreement in order to avoid tensions, it should not contain all the promises the Reform Party has promised to voters like the adoption of implementing acts for the so-called cohabitation act?

I think the coalition agreement will be short and concrete. It can be compared to 2001, when a coalition of Reform and Center was formed. I believe that Prime Minister [Kaja] Kallas will define it as a crisis government, giving her mandate to lead with no expectations for reforms.

--

Editor: Kristjan Kallaste

