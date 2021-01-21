Reform MP: A divided Isamaa cannot be included in crisis government

Reform Party deputy chairwoman Keit Pentus-Rosimannus told ETV's political interview show "Esimene stuudio" on Wednesday that since Isamaa is divided internally, Reform did not consider it reasonable to include them in government negotiations.

Pentus-Rosimannus said since the desire was to form a government without EKRE, it left Reform with two options: a majority coalition with Center or the so-called old union with Isamaa and the Social Democratic Party (SDE). Due to Isamaa's recent problems, Center was first choice.

"What certainly affected the decision between Isamaa and Center was the fact that Isamaa is currently internally divided. We have all likely noticed the calls where Isamaa is telling some of their members to leave the party. And we have to say that the internal battle Isamaa is having with in-house group Parempoolsed ("Right-wingers") is still to come in the form of local municipality elections (in October - ed). And in a crisis situation, where a country must have a functioning government, forming one that is on the edge from the first day... Reform just did not consider it reasonable," Pentus-Rosimannus explained.

The Reform Riigikogu faction chairwoman admitted Reform does not like that Center is again in the midst of a corruption scandal, having been suspected of striking a deal with businessman Hillar Teder for favorable conditions regarding road access for the Porto Franco development, which Teder's son heads.

"The truth is that neither the health crisis nor the economic crisis, the whole situation Estonia is in, will not wait on election results. A government must be formed. We want to form an EKRE-free government and that can only be done with the powers that we can do it with," she said.

Pentus-Rosimannus also noted that Reform is bothered by Center's connection to United Russia, the ruling political party of Russia.

"The agreement with United Russia is, of course, incomprehensible to us. Why such a thing was signed and why the contract has not yet been canceled by Center. And watching [Tuesday's] "Esimene stuudio" (visited by Center MP Mailis Reps - ed), I was left with an impression that it is also incomprehensible to Center's leading politicians why it has not been canceled," the Reform deputy chair said.

"Generally, the previous two Estonian governments have included the prime minister's party, which has had an agreement with United Russia, now Estonia will get a prime minister (Kaja Kallas - ed), whose party does not carry such a burden," she added.

Pentus-Rosimannus emphasized the coalition negotiations have not discussed ministerial portfolios yet. She also did not say if she will be part of the government.

