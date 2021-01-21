Reform leader also one-time ska band lyricist

Prime minister-designate Kaja Kallas (Reform) has another string to her bow that readers may have been unaware of up until now, namely as a lyricist for the band Ska Faktor, which as its name suggest is a purveyor mainly of ska music.

Ska Faktor vocalist, trombonist and guitarist Taavi Otsus told ERR's Menu portal Thursday that Kallas-penned songs do indeed exist, though some of these date back several years and he was fairly hazy on the details; the band was founded in 2006.

Otsus said: "We had recorded our second record; I don't remember exactly when, it was a long time ago, but somehow we stayed in touch, and then later when we had a bit of a songwriting and lyrics issue, somehow did some things together."

While Kallas, deep into coalition negotiations with the Center Party at the time of writing, could not be reached on the matter, Menu found a 2009 Ska Faktor song in the archives entitled "Näljas" ("Hunger"), from the band's second album, "Lollide armee" ("Army of fools"), which had one K. Kallas listed as lyrics' author.

Readers can see the original Estonian lyrics on the Menu piece here, while the song is available by clicking the video below.

Other leading politicians to have publicly announced their musical preferences include outgoing prime minister Jüri Ratas (Center), who told Vikkerradio in 20118 that veteran folk ensemble Kukerpillid were his favorite, while another former premier, now MEP, Andrus Ansip (Reform) cited interest in singer Üllar Jörberg (1941-2018), albeit 10 years ago, Menu reports.

Former Riigikgou speaker Eiki Nestor is famed for his penchant for the music of U.S. avant garde bandleader, singer-songwriter, composer, musician and satirist Frank Zappa (1940-1993).

