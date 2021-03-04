Gallery: Daniel Levi conducts surprise tour on streets of Tallinn ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

Open gallery
11 photos
At a time of no concerts and performances, singer Daniel Levi decided to conduct a surprise tour through the streets of Tallinn in the back of a boxtruck.

"Honestly it felt so refreshing to be able to play music to a live audience - even if that audience was only one person. Gotta make it work with the situation that you have, right?" Levi posted on social media on Thursday.

Levi said the planning process was long, trying to figure out how the idea can be realized technically - how to conduct a surprise tour, where set-up takes only a matter of minutes in order to not spoil the surprise. The final idea consisted of packing the band, lighting, visuals and equipment in the back of a boxtruck so the concert can begin as soon as the door is lowered.

One of the people at the spot of the surprise concerts around Tallinn said: "I am still speechless! it was an insanely cool experience! I was sure to get a package (from a sharing raffle on Levi's social media earlier - ed) or something, but this was crazy! My heart is so warm and filled with joy!"

Banner for Daniel Levi's surprise boxtruck tour through Tallinn. Source: Daniel Levi/Facebook

--

Editor: Kristjan Kallaste

