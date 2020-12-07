Watch and listen to all 2021 Eesti Laul entries.

On Saturday morning, December 5, all entries to next year's Eesti Laul contest to find Estonia's 2021 Eurovision song were broadcast on ETV show "Eesti Laul 2021. Start."

All videos and lyrics can be seen on ERR's streaming site ERR Jupiter.

The chief producer of Eesti Laul, Tomi Rahula, said that there is something for all tastes and age-groups in this year's selection, both in the music and visually. "We see that besides strong musicians, we have a very professional 'video department' in Estonia. It is nice to see that the artists are used to our show's system, and have thought their videos through beforehand. We can see inventive solutions and professional executions," Rahula noted.

The semi-finals of Eesti Laul will take place on February 18 and 20, broadcast by ETV, and the winner will be announced on March 6. Last year's winning entry by famed singer Uku Suviste in the event did not make it to the finals, which were canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic. Suviste is on the shortlist for 2021 too.

All the entries, songs and videos, can be seen below. Contestants in the semi-finals are in alphabetical order, with artists and songwriters noted.

"6": Heleza (authors Karl Killing, Helena Põldmaa)

2. "Alabama Watchdog":Alabama Watchdog (author Ken Einberg)

3. "Best Night Ever": Tanja (authors Timo Vendt, Tanja Mihhailova-Saar, Mihkel Mattisen)

4. "Calm down": Nika Marula (authors Andrei Zevakin, Nika Marula, Daniil Kotilevits)

5. "Energy": Kadri Voorand (author Kadri Voorand)

6. Find A Way": Kristin Kalnapenk (authors Kristin Kalnapenk, Hannes Agur Vellend)

7. "Free Again": Egert Milder (authors Kaspar Kalluste, Matteo Capreoli, Egert Milder)

8. "Heaven's Not That Far Tonight": Suured tüdrukud (authors Koit Toome, Gevin Niglas, Karl Killing)

9. "Hypnotized": Kea (authors Ketter Orav, Sander Sadam, Alvar Antson, Karl-Mathias Saarse)

10. "Kaos": Uku Haasma (authors Uku Haasma, Henri Erik Tammai, Rudolf Toltsberg)

11. "Kiss Me": Karl Killing (author Karl Killing)

12. "Lost In A Dance": Gram-Of-Fun (authors Martin Kuut, Kristel Aaslaid, Raul Ojamaa, Kostja Tsõbulevski, Mikk Simson)

13. "Ma olen siin": Ivo Linna, Robert Linna, Supernova (authors Rainer Michelson, Robert Linna)

14. "Magus melanhoolia": Jüri Pootsmann (authors Jüri Pootsmann, Joonas Mattias Sarapuu, Jana Hallas, Aleksi Liski)

15. "Nii kõrgele": Helen (authors Rob Montes, Jason Hunter, Renae Rain, Helen Randmets)

16. "One By One": Hans Nayna (authors Vahur Valgmaa, Hans Nayna)

17. "Sunday Night": Rahel (authors Rahel Ollisaar, Frederik Küüts, Jason Hunter)

18. "Tartu": Redel (authors Kristjan Oden, Indrek Vaheoja)

19. "The Lucky One": Uku Suviste (autorid Uku Suviste, Sharon Vaughn)

20. "Time": esitaja Sissi (autorid Sissi Nylia Benita, Andrei Zevakin, Kelly Tulvik)

21. "Tuuled": esitaja Wiiralt (autorid Pat Lyons, Martin Saaremägi)

22. "We Could Have Been Beautiful": esitaja Koit Toome (autorid Joonas Parkkonen, Koit Toome, Peppina Pällijeff)

23. "Wingman": esitaja Andrei Zevakin & Pluuto (autorid Andrei Zevakin, Henry Orlov)

24. "Üks öö": esitaja Tuuli Rand (autorid Gevin Niglas, Kristel Aaslaid, Tuuli Rand)

