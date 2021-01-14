Nominees for Estonian Music Awards 2021 announced ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

Rapper nublu.
Rapper nublu. Source: Rauno Liivand
The nominees for this year's Estonian Music Awards were announced on Thursday morning with awards set to be distributed in 19 categories, including a "Contribution to Estonian Music" award. The Artist of the Year award will be given out as the result of a public vote.

Rapper nublu received the most nominations, including Hip Hop/Rap/R&B Artist of the Year, Debut Album of the Year, Male Artist of the Year, Music Video of the Year and Album of the Year. In addition, the rapper is also nominated for two of the songs of the year. Bands Miljardid, Trad.Attack! and Lexsoul Dancemachine are nominated in four categories.

"In general, we can say that in spite of everything, the music year has been unbelievably active," noted panel member Maian Kärmas and added that it shows the viability, creativity and flexibility of Estonian music.

"A panel member's job is always a challenge, as the emphasis of categories can change from year to year, rap can be on an upward trend one year, folk the next, followed by pop music," Kärmas added.

The nominees were chosen by a panel of 150, including people from different fields of music - artists, phonogram producers, concert organizers, journalists and DJs.

The Estonian Music Awards 2021 gala will take place on January 28 and will be broadcast on Kanal 2.

The nominees for Estonian Music Awards 2021 are as follows:

Jazz Album of the Year

Maria Faust Sacrum Facere "ORGAN"
Mingo Rajandi Quintet "To Be!"
Raivo Tafenau & Tallinn Chamber Orchestra "The Same Differences"

Ethno/Folk Album of the Year

Duo Ruut "Tuule sõnad"
Mari Kalkun "Õunaaia album"
Trad.Attack! "Make Your Move"

Author/National Album of the Year

Mari Jürjens "Omaenese ilus ja veas"
Siiri Sisask "Enese veerel"
Tõnis Mägi "AO valgus"

Alternative/Indie Album of the Year

Erki Pärnoja "LEVA"
Holy Motors "Horse"
Jarek Kasar "K R I B U K R a B U"

Metal Album of the Year

Juur "FLUX"
Pedigree "Funeral Child"
Taak "Põgenemiskatse"

Electronic Album of the Year

Bert On Beats "Nine"
Maarja Nuut & Ruum "World Inverted"
Mart Avi "Vega Never Sets"
Planeet "Hüperruum"

Rock Album of the Year

Dramamama "Uphill Battle"
Miljardid "Ma luban, et ma muutun"
Sibyl Vane "Duchess"
Terminaator "Maailm vs. Lilian"

Pop Artist of the Year

Anett "Morning After"
Lexsoul Dancemachine "Lexplosion II"
Pur Mudd "On My Mind"
Syn Cole

Hip Hop/Rap/R&B Artist of the Year

5MIINUST
Nublu "Cafe Kosmos"
Pluuto "Päripäeva"

Debut Album of the Year

Duo Ruut "Tuule sõnad"
Jonas.f.k "buda.01"
Nublu "Cafe Kosmos"

Female Artist of the Year

Anett "Morning After"
Mari Jürjens "Omaenese ilus ja veas"
Mari Kalkun "Õunaaia album"

Male Artist of the Year

Erki Pärnoja "LEVA"
NOEP
nublu "Cafe Kosmos"

Ensemble of the Year

Lexsoul Dancemachine "Lexplosion II"
Miljardid "Ma luban, et ma muutun"
Trad.Attack! "Make Your Move"

Music Video of the Year

Lexsoul Dancemachine "Carambola Jelly"
NOEP "Young Boy"
Nublu x Mikael Gabriel "Universum"

Song of the Year

Miljardid "Savi"
NOEP "Young Boy"
Nublu "Croissantid"
Nublu x Mikael Gabriel "Universum"
Trad.Attack! "Armasta mind (feat. Vaiko Eplik)"

Album of the Year

Anett "Morning After"
Lexsoul Dancemachine "Lexplosion II"
Miljardid "Ma luban, et ma muutun"
Nublu "Cafe Kosmos"
Trad.Attack! "Make Your Move"

Nominees for Classic Album of the Year are the best of four categories:

Composition of the Year

Tõnu Kõrvits "You are Light and Morning"
Esitajad: Eesti Filharmoonia Kammerkoor, Tallinna Kammerorkester, dirigent Risto Joost

Symphonic or Stage Music Album of the Year

Elgar. Violin Concerto. Stenhammar "Two Sentimental Romances"
Esitajad: Triin Ruubel, Eesti Riiklik Sümfooniaorkester, dirigent Neeme Järvi

Chamber Music Album of the Year

Erkki-Sven Tüür "Lost Prayers"
Esitajad: Harry Traksmann, Leho Karin, Marrit Gerretz-Traksmann, Florian Donderer, Tanja Tetzlaff, Signum Quartett

Choir Music Album of the Year

Cyrillus Kreek "The Suspended Harp of Babel"
Esitajad: Vox Clamantis, Jaan-Eik Tulve, Anna-Liisa Eller, Angela Ambrosini, Marco Ambrosini

