Arvo Pärt receives distinguished honor from Spanish foundation

News
ERR
News

Estonian composer Arvo Pärt has been announced as the winner of the BBVA Foundation Frontiers of Knowledge Award in Music and Opera.

Due to the public health crisis caused by the outbreak of the novel coronavirus, the international committee deciding the BBVA Foundation Frontiers of Knowledge Award in Music and Opera assessed the 31 nominees by remote means, and resolved to bestow the award in this twelfth edition on Pärt "for cultivating an original language, which has led to the creation of a unique sound world; a fresh approach to spiritual music, especially in his choral oeuvre, that reduces the musical material to the essence."

On hearing of the award, Pärt - who was nominated by the director of the Pau Casals Foundation, Jordi Pardo - declared himself "delighted and grateful."

The BBVA Foundation Frontiers of Knowledge Awards are an international award programme recognizing significant contributions in the areas of scientific research and cultural creation.

There are eight award categories: basic science, biology and biomedicine, climate change, ecology and conservation biology, information and communications technologies, economics, finance and management, music and opera, humanitie and social sciences.

Each BBVA Foundation Frontiers of Knowledge laureate receives a commemorative artwork, a diploma and a cash prize of 400,000 euros per category.

Editor: Anders Nõmm

arvo pärt
