Vox Clamantis album nominated for Edison Award

Vox Clamantis.
Vox Clamantis. Source: EMP
Estonian multi-instrumental ensemble Vox Clamantis' album "The Suspended Harp of Babel", released by ECM in spring, has been nominated for the Dutch Music Award Edison Klassiek, ERR's Culture portal reports.

The Edison Prize is one of the oldest music awards globally, and comparable to the American Grammy or U.K. Brit Awards. Named after Thomas Edison, the inventor of the world's first phonograph or sound reproducing machine, the prize has been awarded for 60 years, and is the oldest and most prestigious music award in the Netherlands.

The album features Estonian composer Cyrillus Kreek's folk choral arrangements and Taavet's songs, an instrumental trio consisting of Angela and Marco Ambrosini's nyckelharpa (a traditional Swedish instrument - ed.) and Anna-Liisa Eller's chanter, with the musicians perform Marco Ambrosini's interludes specially created for this program. U.K. daily The Guardian has highlighted the subtle richness of Vox Clamantis work on the album, which it awarded four stars.

The group's artistic director Jaan-Eik Tulve, Kreek's music, with its special harmonies and deep spirituality, also speaks strongly to the contemporary listener. Together with Marco Ambrosin's southern impulsive interludes, it creates a completely unique image.

The Edison Prize winner for this year will be announced at the beginning of December, in the Netherlands.

Formed in 1996 in Tallinn, Vox Clamantis (in Latin "the voice of one crying out") is well-known for its Gregorian chant, and many other styles.

