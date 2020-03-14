Nominees for Estonian Music Industry Awards announced

This year's nominees include for Estonian Music Industry Award include some familiar faces and some newcomers.

In addition to the awards given out by the jury, for the first time ever, the Estonian Phonogram Manufacturers Association will give out an award to the person who has significantly contributed to Estonian music.

Due to the coronavirus, the event is postponed until August 25, 2020.

LIGHTING SPECIALIST/LIGHTING ARTIST OF THE YEAR

Meelis Lusmägi

Rene Jõhve

Timo Tali

SOUND SPECIALIST/SOUND ARTIST OF THE YEAR

Kaspar Brandt

Kaur Kenk

Marko Erlach

CLUB/CONCERT HALL OF THE YEAR

Philly Joe's Jazzklubi

Saku Suurhall arena

Sveta Bar

MUSIC EVENT/MUSIC FESTIVAL OF THE YEAR

Eesti Laul

Festival Jazzkaar

Song Festival "My Love"

RADIO STATION OF THE YEAR

Klassikaraadio

Raadio 2

Sky Plus

MEDIA CHANNEL OF THE YEAR

ETV

Müürileht

Sky.ee

MUSIC JOURNALIST OF THE YEAR

Bert Järvet

Koit Raudsepp

Siim Nestor

MUSIC SELLER OF THE YEAR

311.ee

Apollo

Biit Me

ALBUM DESIGN OF THE YEAR

Jan Helsing "Käed", designer Kristi Kindel

Liis Ring "Woolgathering",designers Liis Ring ja Christoffer Rutström

Miljardid "Imeline",designer Helmi Arrak

MIXER/RECORDER OF THE YEAR

Bert Prikenfeld

Martin Laksberg

Peeter Salmela

MUSIC PRODUCER OF THE YEAR

Bert Prikenfeld

Filip Leyman

Sander Mölder

MANAGER OF THE YEAR

Kaarel Sein

Marili Jõgi

Sandra Sersant

LABEL OF THE YEAR

Funk Embassy Records

Made In Baltics/Sony Music

Universal Music Baltics

MUSIC ENTREPRENEUR OF THE YEAR

Danel Pandre

Eva Palm/ Live Nation Estonia

Toomas Olljum

