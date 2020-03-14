Nominees for Estonian Music Industry Awards announced ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})
This year's nominees include for Estonian Music Industry Award include some familiar faces and some newcomers.
In addition to the awards given out by the jury, for the first time ever, the Estonian Phonogram Manufacturers Association will give out an award to the person who has significantly contributed to Estonian music.
Due to the coronavirus, the event is postponed until August 25, 2020.
LIGHTING SPECIALIST/LIGHTING ARTIST OF THE YEAR
Meelis Lusmägi
Rene Jõhve
Timo Tali
SOUND SPECIALIST/SOUND ARTIST OF THE YEAR
Kaspar Brandt
Kaur Kenk
Marko Erlach
CLUB/CONCERT HALL OF THE YEAR
Philly Joe's Jazzklubi
Saku Suurhall arena
Sveta Bar
MUSIC EVENT/MUSIC FESTIVAL OF THE YEAR
Eesti Laul
Festival Jazzkaar
Song Festival "My Love"
RADIO STATION OF THE YEAR
Klassikaraadio
Raadio 2
Sky Plus
MEDIA CHANNEL OF THE YEAR
ETV
Müürileht
Sky.ee
MUSIC JOURNALIST OF THE YEAR
Bert Järvet
Koit Raudsepp
Siim Nestor
MUSIC SELLER OF THE YEAR
311.ee
Apollo
Biit Me
ALBUM DESIGN OF THE YEAR
Jan Helsing "Käed", designer Kristi Kindel
Liis Ring "Woolgathering",designers Liis Ring ja Christoffer Rutström
Miljardid "Imeline",designer Helmi Arrak
MIXER/RECORDER OF THE YEAR
Bert Prikenfeld
Martin Laksberg
Peeter Salmela
MUSIC PRODUCER OF THE YEAR
Bert Prikenfeld
Filip Leyman
Sander Mölder
MANAGER OF THE YEAR
Kaarel Sein
Marili Jõgi
Sandra Sersant
LABEL OF THE YEAR
Funk Embassy Records
Made In Baltics/Sony Music
Universal Music Baltics
MUSIC ENTREPRENEUR OF THE YEAR
Danel Pandre
Eva Palm/ Live Nation Estonia
Toomas Olljum
Editor: Roberta Vaino