Tallinn Music Week postponed until August due to coronavirus risk

The international music festival and conference Tallinn Music Week (TMW) will be postponed until August, organizers said on Tuesday, citing the spread of the COVID-19 virus and following a recommendation issued by the Health Board.

The new dates will be August 26 – 30.

The TMW 2020 Festival Pass, Conference + Festival Pass and single tickets that have been purchased, will be valid on the new TMW dates in August. Single tickets will be valid on the same weekdays (Thursday, Friday, Saturday) at the same venues.

The TMW 2020 Paldiski Sunday, in Lääne-Harju Parish, will take place as scheduled on March 29 as an event targeted at the Estonian audience.

Director of TMW Helen Sildna said: "While a week ago we believed that by following the recommendations of the Health Board, we could still go on with the festival, the circumstances have now changed. We are confident that we can offer a more fulfilling and safer experience for all participants in August.

"The decisive factor for the decision to postpone, was first and foremost, the large number of international participants. Our team believes that during this period, it is better for us all to minimize travel.

"I am immensely proud and grateful to our team and partners – thanks to their fast action, empathy and sense of responsibility, we can confirm already today that the festival will take place at the same scale, scope and quality as it would have in March. Also, for the first time in our history, TMW will take place at the end of summer – in August."

All TMW festival and conference partners, venues and programme curators are prepared to contribute to organising the festival in August, while maintaining the scope and content of the festival programme to a large extent she said.

All artists that were announced for the March event have received invitations for August, and acts who cannot attend will be replaced with artists of an equal profile.

The first set of performers for August have already been confirmed, among others, by the best-known foreign acts A Place To Bury Strangers from the US, Shortparis from Russia, Luna from Ukraine, Finnish Jesse Markin and Suistamon Sähkö, German pianist Kai Schumacher and Latvian indie rockers Carnival Youth.

The few dozen Estonian acts confirmed so far also include Duo Ruut, I Wear* Experiment, Lexsoul Dancemachine, Mart Avi, Mick Pedaja, Modulshtein, Puuluup, Rita Ray, Ruum and YASMYN. International programme partners in August include Tampere Hall and the Tampere 2026 team, as well as Sevkabel Port and the festival Stereoleto from St. Petersburg.

The updated music programme and main conference speakers will be announced on March 30.

Returning passes and tickets or exchanging single venue tickets in exchange for another showcase night ticket can be carried out between April 1-12.

--

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!