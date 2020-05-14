Tallinn Music Week organizers confirm festival will take place in August

Tallinn Music Week announced it will take place in August in accordance with the Estonian government's decision to allow public events to take place from July.

Tallinn Music Week (TMW) will take place from August 26-30.

The TMW 2020 music programme will be adjusted according to the agreed restrictions that set the maximum attendance for open-air events at 1,000, and attendance for indoor events at 500. The same restrictions will apply to the TMW conference and the free city programme.

All programme elements will be adapted by the festival team to meet the emergency restrictions, while also following all the rules in force, which helps to prevent the spread of the COVID-19 virus. Being an international event, TMW also takes into account the health and travel regulations abroad.

Director of TMW Helen Sildna said the festival programme can be conveniently adjusted to the announced restrictions, as the events are scattered around the multiple venues and locations across the city.

"One of the essential goals for our team is to figure out how this year's TMW can provide maximum benefit to musicians and the whole ecosystem serving music events – from sound rental companies to hotels," she says. "This season will give the entire cultural and events sector an opportunity to be smart and responsible, and to prove that we are able to provide value and new quality even in challenging circumstances. It's essential to inject optimism to artists, the whole sector and our audience."

The 12th edition of the new music and city culture festival TMW includes a three-day music programme, a conference at the Estonian Academy of Arts, city festival events and the special Paldiski Sunday programme. The updated festival programme will be published in June.

TMW is supported by Ministry of Culture, Tallinn Culture Department, Cultural Endowment, Tallinn City Enterprise Department, Enterprise Estonia (EAS).

The international activities of TMW, aimed at introducing Estonia as an attractive destination for those interested in music and culture, are supported by funds from the European Regional Development Fund.

