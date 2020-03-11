Jazzkaar 2020 festival postponed until April

The Jazzkaar 2020 organizers announced on Wednesday due to the health risks associated with coronavirus and international travel restrictions the festival will be postponed until April.

The new festival dates will be April 17-26, but the decision will be reviewed again on March 31. It was due to take place in March.

The organizers said the team has today decided to make the festival smaller than initially planned.

Foreign tourists planning to visit Jazzkaar 2020 were advised by the organizers not to travel to the festival for their own safety.

The organizers said in a statement: "Unfortunately, Jazzkaar 2020 Festival cannot be postponed to later dates and maintain a similar programme, as many of the artists performing at the festival are among the world's most prominent jazz musicians with touring and concert schedules agreed well in advance. Therefore it is not possible to schedule these artists to perform at the same time in Estonia in the near future."

Jazzkaar Festival has so far made the following changes in their programme:

– Ticket sales to the concert of the the festival headliner, Dee Dee Bridgewater performing with Estonian Dream Big Band are closed to keep the audience number below 1,000;

– Workshops of the international children's project Kids Can to be attended by approximately 20 young people from Estonia, Denmark and Portugal as well as the concert in Tallinn will be postponed to the concert season of Autumn Jazz or will be held as part of the Christmas Jazz Festival;

– Jazzkaar's free concerts' day will take place at a reduced scale;

– Alternative performers will be found for concerts by artists who live or have stayed in high-risk areas of COVID-19.

Further changes in the programme may occur in relation to the risks and limitations related to COVID-19.

Jazzkaar 2020 Festival confirms that should a concert of an international or Estonian artist be cancelled due to additional circumstances, all concert tickets will be refunded.

