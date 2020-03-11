Three new cases of coronavirus disease confirmed in Estonia

ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
Saaremaa VK volleyball team.
Saaremaa VK volleyball team. Source: CEV
Two new cases of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) were diagnosed in Saaremaa and one new case in Tallinn, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in Estonia to 16, the Health Board said on Wednesday.

The Health Board confirmed the infections of two adult Saaremaa residents and one Tallinn resident on Wednesday. The Tallinn resident likely contracted the virus in an at-risk area, while the Saaremaa residents may have caught the virus from a volleyball team who visited Saaremaa last week, the Health Board said.

Kadri Juhkam, head of the Western Regional Department of the Health Board, said both Saaremaa residents may have come in to contact with volleyball players that visited the island in early March.

"The organizer of the event confirmed the players who arrived from Italy are healthy," Juhkam said. "We also gave the organizer of the event precise guidelines for the safe organization of [sporting] events." She added it is the event organizers that are responsible for the health and safety of events.

Last Wednesday, Italian volleyball team Powervolley Milano played two semifinal games against Saaremaa VK in Kuressaare in the CEV Challenge series. Milan won both games.

Everyone infected has been contacted by the Health Board and is at home and self-quarantining.

-

Editor: Aili Vahtla

coronaviruscovid-19coronavirus in estonia
