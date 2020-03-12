A fourth person was diagnosed with coronavirus disease (COVID-19) on Wednesday, bringing the total number of cases in Estonia to 17, the Health Board said. The fourth person is from Tartu.

On Wednesday evening the Health Board announced two people from Saaremaa and one person from Tallinn had tested positive for the disease.

The Tallinn resident likely contracted the virus in an at-risk area, while the Saaremaa residents may have caught the virus from a visiting volleyball team who came from Milan, the Health Board said.

The fourth infected person traveled from Milan to Riga and then used personal transport to drive to Tartu on March 7.

The Health Board is identifying people who have come into contact with the infected person.

On Wednesday (March 11), 45 tests were carried out. Since January 31, a total of 464 COVID-19 tests have been carried out in Estonia.

A coronavirus test can be successfully undertaken on a person who is already showing symptoms of the disease, which are similar to flu symptoms. It is very likely to give a false negative before symptoms such as cough, fever and breathing difficulties develop.

If a person suspects coronavirus, you should call their family doctor or the family doctor advice line on 1220. For more serious health problems, such as breathing difficulties, call 112. Do not go to the emergency room.

People who are awaiting coronavirus test results or who have tested positive must stay at home to prevent the further spread of infectious disease.

