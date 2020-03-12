Online store orders up severalfold due to coronavirus outbreak

In connection with the novel coronavirus outbreak in Estonia, online stores are seeing a significant increase in orders. Barbora, the online store owned by retailer Maxima Group, is also now offering contactless home delivery to its customers in order to combat the spread of the virus.

If a customer has chosen contactless delivery at online checkout, the Barbora courier will deliver the customer's order to the front door of an apartment or private residence and contact the customer to alert them that their order has arrived.

This service can only be utilized if the order does not include any alcoholic beverages and has been prepaid by online bank transfer.

The number of orders received by Prisma Peremarket's online store has skyrocketed as well, with the most popular items being ordered including hygiene products and non-perishable food. The price of an average order has also increased 30-40 percent.

E-Selver's online orders have likewise tripled, and Selver has responded by internally recruiting additional personnel to fulfill orders and reduce home delivery wait times.

The Health Board confirmed four new cases of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Estonia on Wednesday, bringing the total number of cases in the country to 17.

