ERR to ensure all programs stay on air

Estonian Public Broadcasting (ERR) will introduce changes to its work organization to ensure continued programming.

ERR will temporarily restrict visitor access to its buildings to ensure safe working conditions for its staff and continued programming.

ERR will temporarily be limiting shows that have a studio audience. For example, the "Klassikatähed" live show will not have a study audience this Friday. All non-programming-related activities at ERR will be suspended, including concerts and choir practice.

Access to ERR buildings will be restricted to guests, with cafes in three buildings closed to the public from March 13.

ERR programming will continue as scheduled and ERR journalists will make sure daily news reaches people online, via the radio and television programming.

"ERR will monitor the changing situation and introduce additional changes to its work organization if necessary, to ensure uninterrupted journalistic work of all its channels," CEO Erik Roose said.

--

