ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
news

ERR to ensure all programs stay on air ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

News
ERR
ERR Logo.
ERR Logo. Source: Kairit Leibold/ERR
News

Estonian Public Broadcasting (ERR) will introduce changes to its work organization to ensure continued programming.

ERR will temporarily restrict visitor access to its buildings to ensure safe working conditions for its staff and continued programming.

ERR will temporarily be limiting shows that have a studio audience. For example, the "Klassikatähed" live show will not have a study audience this Friday. All non-programming-related activities at ERR will be suspended, including concerts and choir practice.

Access to ERR buildings will be restricted to guests, with cafes in three buildings closed to the public from March 13.

ERR programming will continue as scheduled and ERR journalists will make sure daily news reaches people online, via the radio and television programming.

"ERR will monitor the changing situation and introduce additional changes to its work organization if necessary, to ensure uninterrupted journalistic work of all its channels," CEO Erik Roose said.

--

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS kinow and never miss an update!

Editor: Marcus Turovski

errerik roosecorona virus in estoniacoronavirus measureserr programming
{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

Dictation Test
Radio Tallinn
Watch Again
Estonia and Brexit
About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news
01:11

Health Board: 27 cases of coronavirus confirmed in Estonia

00:38

Estonian government declares state of emergency to fight coronavirus spread

00:32

All schools to close on Monday, additional border controls introduced

12.03

ERR to ensure all programs stay on air

12.03

Hotels, restaurants ask Riigikogu to support employees on forced leave

12.03

ERSO and Eesti Kontsert cancel all March concerts

12.03

Reform Party leader: Emergency situation needs rules of conduct

12.03

Tartu, Pärnu and Elva increase coronavirus restrictions

12.03

Online store orders up severalfold due to coronavirus outbreak

12.03

Harku Municipality to close schools from Monday

12.03

Tallinn wants control over border, right to ban events

12.03

Postimees and Ekspress media houses have people working from home

12.03

Stormy weather to arrive Thursday evening

12.03

Tickets can't be purchased from drivers in buses, trams and trolleybuses

12.03

Reinsalu: Estonia and Hungary are enhancing cooperation

12.03

Social Insurance Board pays out more than €2.5 billion in benefits in 2019

12.03

New Estonian film 'Rain' premiere postponed due to coronavirus

12.03

Government approves €45 pension raise

12.03

Ilya Antonov's home club wins Armenian football cup semi-finals

12.03

Health Board: High risk of limited local coronavirus transmission

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: