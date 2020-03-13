ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
Statistics Estonia suspending interviewers' home visits

Statistics Estonia headquarters in Tallinnn.
Statistics Estonia headquarters in Tallinnn. Source: Aili Vahtla/ERR
In order to prevent the possible spread of the novel coronavirus, Statistics Estonia is suspending interviewers' home visits in connection with personal surveys and will collect data via phone or online interviews through the end of April, the agency announced in a press release on Thursday.

Based on health organizations' recommendations, Statistics Estonia is spending home visits for the following surveys through the end of April:

  • Estonian labor force survey;
  • trial survey for the new labor force survey;
  • Estonian social survey;
  • time use survey;
  • household budget;
  • tourism survey.

The agency will continue collecting data for the aforementioned surveys via phone or online interview. Statistics Estonia is asking those who have been selected to participate in these surveys to contribute to the agency's data collection and respond via phone or online.

Statistics Estonia is also suspending interviewers' home visits for the Survey on Health, Aging and Retirement in Europe (SHARE) and the Estonian household finance and consumption survey through the end of April. Phone and online interviews are not used for these surveys.

-

Editor: Aili Vahtla

statistics estonia
