Family doctor dispels coronavirus social media myths

Holding your breath, drinking water, natural medicines and alcohol will not diagnose or treat coronavirus (COVID-19), a family doctor said, while disproving myths which are spreading on social media.

Speaking on ETV's "Ringvaade", family doctor Karmen Joller called these ideas pure mythology, and "nonsense".

Joller said during recent days, one of the most commonly spread myths on social media is that you can test for the coronavirus by holding your breath. If a person so doing does not cough for 10 seconds, then they are healthy.

"Of course, this is complete nonsense. Scar tissue does not appear overnight and doesn't appear without us knowing it, plus it can't be diagnosed by holding your breath. Coronavirus can be ruled out with a [medical] test if there's a suspicion you have it," Joller said.

Joller added the ability to hold your breath doesn't instantly mean your lungs are healthy in general.

The same post on social media referred to suggests that drinking a sip of water every 15 minutes will push the virus into the stomach, where it will disappear.Joller said the COVID-19 virus mainly attacks the lungs and so can't be averted by drinking water.

Another myth would have it that drinking alcohol kills the virus. Joller said this is also not true. She said natural medicines will also not help people avoid contracting the virus.

What will help is avoiding exposure to infected people and regularly washing your hands, Joller went on, adding that some types of protective masks help to stop the spread of the virus. However, thess do not provide 100 percent protection.

Joller also noted health care employees should wear protective masks as they are exposed to the virus.

