"Aktuaalne kaamera" to add noon news program

ETV will air a special "Aktuaalne kaamera" news program on the emergency situation in Estonia at noon on Sunday and every day next week.

"Aktuaalne kaamera" will give an overview of the situation in the country and the world, including operative information on the spread of the COVID-19 virus and the relevant emergency situation. The noon news program will be 20 minutes in length and the program can be viewed live on the public broadcaster's online news site ERR.ee.

Editor: Marcus Turovski

etvaktuaalne kaameracoronavirus in estonia
