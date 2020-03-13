ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
news

Conscripts to remain with units to avoid spread of coronavirus to bases ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

News
ERR
Conscripts.
Conscripts. Source: Karl Jakob Toplaan
News

Under the orders of Commander of the Estonian Defense Forces (EDF) Maj. Gen. Martin Herem, conscripts will remain with their units this weekend in order to reduce the risk of the novel coronavirus reaching any EDF bases.

Conscripts will only be authorized to leave only in exceptional, justified cases. Visits to units will likewise be canceled.

The EDF has limited active servicemembers' travel abroad and has critically reviewed the needs and goals of foreign deployments. EDF personnel are likewise prohibited from deploying to at-risk areas and countries.

Anyone arriving back from an at-risk area will work from home for a set period when possible. Servicemembers who have visited countries not named at-risk areas but where they have come in contact with people who have arrived from at-risk areas will likewise be sent to work from home as a precautionary measure.

The Scouts Journey (Scoutsrännak) scheduled to take place on March 18 will be canceled. Unit leaders will be required to decide regarding each domestic event individually whether or not to cancel it. If participants from outside the EDF have been invited to an event, unit leaders will have the right to cancel them or employ remote working resources. Events which are to become public events will be coordinated with local governments.

"We are implementing these activities first and foremost for the protection of our troops and their relatives, and in order to prevent the possible spread of the disease," said Targo Lusti, chief doctor of the EDF. "At the same time, I see no cause for panic, and considering the fact that the people in the EDF and in conscription service are generally healthy and strong, there is no major risk of serious cases of the disease."

Lusti added that the EDF offers the opportunity to work from home for a period of up to seven days, which can be extended with the authorization of a doctor.

No cases of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) have been connected with the EDF.

-

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!

Editor: Aili Vahtla

conscriptionestonian defense forcescoronaviruscovid-19coronavirus in estonia
{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

Dictation Test
Radio Tallinn
Watch Again
Estonia and Brexit
About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news
08:46

Volunteer food bank postpones April food drive after coronavirus spread

08:23

Prime minister: Government calls on nation to get behind state of emergency

08:05

Latvia also declares state of emergency

08:04

Conscripts to remain with units to avoid spread of coronavirus to bases

07:47

Tourist sector likely to be hit hard by coronavirus effects

01:11

Health Board: 27 cases of coronavirus confirmed in Estonia

00:38

Estonian government declares state of emergency to fight coronavirus spread

00:32

All schools to close on Monday, additional border controls introduced

12.03

ERR to ensure all programs stay on air

12.03

Hotels, restaurants ask Riigikogu to support employees on forced leave

12.03

ERSO and Eesti Kontsert cancel all March concerts

12.03

Reform Party leader: Emergency situation needs rules of conduct

12.03

Tartu, Pärnu and Elva increase coronavirus restrictions

12.03

Online store orders up severalfold due to coronavirus outbreak

12.03

Harku Municipality to close schools from Monday

12.03

Tallinn wants control over border, right to ban events

12.03

Postimees and Ekspress media houses have people working from home

12.03

Stormy weather to arrive Thursday evening

12.03

Tickets can't be purchased from drivers in buses, trams and trolleybuses

12.03

Reinsalu: Estonia and Hungary are enhancing cooperation

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: