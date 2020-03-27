Gallery: Conscripts' training continues during emergency situation

ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
Conscripts building a running bridge over the Valge River.
Photo: Conscripts building a running bridge over the Valge River. Author: Rene Kundla/ERR
Training for Estonia's military conscripts is continuing as planned during the emergency situation and recruits are not being limited to their bases, ETV's "Aktuaalne kaamera" reported on Thursday.

While conscripts are not allowed to leave their barracks at weekends to return home, as they usually can until, May 1 and the end of the emergency situation, life is mostly carrying on as normal.

On Thursday, soldiers from the Pioneer Battalion of the First Infantry Brigade built a bridge over the Valge River at the border of Tapa and Kadrina, which was successfully crossed by the Scout Battalion's conscripts.

According to the members of the Defense Forces, knowing that some things are better for them than Defense Forces than if they were back civilian life can help maintain their spirits at a difficult time.

Sergeant Franco Susi said: "It is good that civilian gyms are not open, but ours are open and we can train, it's a bonus, but otherwise life goes on as usual."

Susi said it takes a bit more effort to maintain motivation, but at the same time, there has been no lack of motivation.

"We go to group training, our families can send parcels as needed, they can call us,or Skype, we can do everything. It's not so crazy to sit inside for a month or two," said Susi.

Recently ERR News reported than up to 500 members of the Defense Forces are currently in quarantine or isolation due to the coronavirus.

On March 17, Commander of the Estonian Defense Forces Maj. Gen. Martin Herem decided to extend the ban on the granting of leave to conscripts until May 1 to prevent exposure to the coronavirus (COVID-19).

Editor: Helen Wright

