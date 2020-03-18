500 members of the defense forces in quarantine and isolation

Two members of the Defense Forces have contracted coronavirus (COVID-19), and 129 conscripts with symptoms of potential illness have been placed in quarantine, the Defense Forces headquarters said on Wednesday. Additionally, 375 conscripts have been isolated without symptoms.

"There are sick people from different parts of the army all over Estonia," Captain Aivo Vahemets told ERR on Wednesday.

He said quarantine affects the training of the Defense Forces, but there is nothing unusual about it. "It is flu season and there have always been people who have been ill at that time. Those who are isolated can also take part in training," he said.

Active military personnel and workers suspected of being ill will work from home for two weeks, the headquarters said.

The Commander of the Defense Forces, Martin Herem gave orders according to which one active soldier per barrack will remain at the barracks at the weekend, to ensure day-to-day living, to deal with meal changes, emergency permits and, if necessary, to arrange additional quarantine or isolation of persons.

Major-General Herem stressed that under exceptional circumstances conscripts would be issued, but they had to be extremely careful not to get sick.

