Tartu, Pärnu and Elva increase coronavirus restrictions

On Thursday Pärnu, Tartu and Elva introduced measures to limit the spread of the coronavirus including banning public events and travel restrictions. Elva's high school will close on Friday.

Pärnu ban public events and government travel

The Mayor of Pärnu, Romek Kosenkranius, signed a decree banning authorities run the city government from organizing events for more than 100 people until May 1.

These include

kindergartens, schools, cultural and sports facilities, nursing homes, social centers and a support centers for children and young people.

Employees of the City Government and institutions administered by the City Government are advised not to attend events in Pärnu and outside Pärnu wherever possible, regardless of the number of participants in the event.

The city government must cancel all outbound delegations and trips until April 12 and not plan any new ones. All outbound missions of city government employees and heads of government-run agencies are prohibited until April 12.

City leaders will allow employees who have returned from risk areas to work from home.

Visitors to the City Government and the authorities administered by the City, which will be restricted until further notice.

Tartu restricts travel for government workers and advises against public events

The Tartu City Crisis Team also gathered on Thursday and decided to take further measures to prevent further spread of the virus in Tartu.

To protect passengers on city buses, buses will be disinfected at the end of the lines. It will not be possible to buy tickets from the driver.

The crisis team also decided to extend travel restrictions within the city government and city authorities.

Tartu City Government employs must work from home for 14 days if they have returned from a risk area or have a family member or close contact who has.

Children must also be kept at home for 14 days if they come into contact with some who has travelled to a risk area.

Event organizers have been given urgent recommendations to cancel or postpone all international or senior events or events with more than 100 participants until April 30.

Elderly people and people with chronic conditions at risk of the virus should avoid crowded places.

People with reasonable suspicion of coronavirus infection should call their family physician or family doctor's advice line on 1220. Emergency numbers should be called at 112.

Elva High School will be closed on Friday

Elva High School (Elva gümnaasium) will be closed for one day on Friday as a preventive measure to stop the possible spread of coronavirus.

The decision was made after an article in Postimees wrote that schools and kindergartens in Võru were closed after a person with coronavirus attended a party in the town.

Elva Municipal Government said a trainer at one of Elva's sports clubs attended and is ill. But it is not yet clear whether they have the coronavirus or influenza.

Toomas Järveoja, Elva Parish Mayor and Chairman of the Municipal Crisis Committee, said the results should be available on Friday.

Järveoja added that the board of the sports club will contact anyone whose children or young people have been in contact with the trainer.

The Health Board advises everyone who comes from areas at risk to stay home for two weeks and avoid moving to crowded areas.

If symptoms appear, call your family doctor by phone or call the family doctor advice line on 1220.

In total, 17 people have been diagnosed with the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Estonia, as of March 12. Positive tests have been recorded in Tallinn, Tartu and Saaremaa.

--

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!