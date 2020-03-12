ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
Hotels, restaurants ask Riigikogu to support employees on forced leave

Source: Anna Aurelia Minev/ERR
The Estonian Hotel and Restaurant Association (EHRL), representing major hotels and caterers, has turned to the government, asking it to cover the pay of employees put on forced leave or quarantined using Unemployment Insurance Fund reserves.

The association also asks the government to suspend fringe benefit tax and exempt hotels and restaurants from VAT until the end of the calendar year.

"We know the drop is 60-70 percent, also in the coming months. Figuratively speaking, we've lost foreign demand," executive manager of the association Maarika Liivamägi told ERR, adding that the slump could mainly be felt in Tallinn until Monday this week but has now reached accommodation providers all over Estonia.

Chairman of the board of EHRL Peter Roose said that hotels and restaurants are diligent about following Health Board guidelines because it is part of the nature of accommodation providers and caterers.

"Unfortunately, it counts for nothing today, as there being no flights and events means there is no need for servers. The situation is changing so quickly that we cannot rule out seeing completely empty hotels next week," he said.

Editor: Marcus Turovski

ehrlcoronavirus in estoniahotels and restaurantstax exemptionsunemployment insurance fund reserves
