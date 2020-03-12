Harku Municipality to close schools from Monday

The municipal government at Harku, just outside Tallinn, is closing all five public schools under its remit from Monday, March 16, as a coronavirus containment measure. The municipality also plans to close its libraries.

Several Harku residents may have the virus, according to ERR's online news in Estonian. The move takes the number of municipalities to have closed schools in the wake of the coronavirus spread to three.

The five schools in the municipality are: Tabasalu High School (Tabasalu Ühisgümnaasium), Vääna Manor School (Vääna Mõisakool), Harkujärve elementary School (Harkujärve Põhikool), Vääna-Jõesuu School (Vääna-Jõesuu Kool) and Muraste School (Muraste Kool).

The municipal libraries are also temporarily closing, though book-borrowing orders will still be accepted via email or phone, and will be accessible from shelves in the library foyer, and returned in boxes in the same location.

The municipality had already instructed bodies under its remit not to plan any trips to coronavirus risk areas as enumerated by the Health Board (Terviseamet) over the next two months.

Harku mayor Erik Sandla requests residents remain calm and follow guidelines issued by the Health Board, as well as its own information channels.

The municipality plans to give updates on the situation every second Friday.

The rural municipality on the island of Saaremaa closed its schools late on Wednesday after two cases were confirmed on the island in the aftermath of a volleyball tournament which saw a competing team travel from northern Italy to take part. Võru's municipal government closed all its public schools Thursday; several municipality representatives had been at a party attended by a carrier of the virus, the authority said.

