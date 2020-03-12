ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
news

Harku Municipality to close schools from Monday ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

News
ERR, ERR News
Tabasalu High School, one of the five schools in Harku Municipality to close on Monday due to coronavirus fears.
Tabasalu High School, one of the five schools in Harku Municipality to close on Monday due to coronavirus fears. Source: Google Maps
News

The municipal government at Harku, just outside Tallinn, is closing all five public schools under its remit from Monday, March 16, as a coronavirus containment measure. The municipality also plans to close its libraries.

Several Harku residents may have the virus, according to ERR's online news in Estonian. The move takes the number of municipalities to have closed schools in the wake of the coronavirus spread to three.

The five schools in the municipality are: Tabasalu High School (Tabasalu Ühisgümnaasium), Vääna Manor School (Vääna Mõisakool), Harkujärve elementary School (Harkujärve Põhikool), Vääna-Jõesuu School (Vääna-Jõesuu Kool) and Muraste School (Muraste Kool).

The municipal libraries are also temporarily closing, though book-borrowing orders will still be accepted via email or phone, and will be accessible from shelves in the library foyer, and returned in boxes in the same location.

The municipality had already instructed bodies under its remit not to plan any trips to coronavirus risk areas as enumerated by the Health Board (Terviseamet) over the next two months.

On Wednesday, the municipal government instructed the municipal authorities not to plan missions, trips and excursions to the coronavirus risk areas designated by the Health Board over the next two months.

Harku mayor Erik Sandla requests residents remain calm and follow guidelines issued by the Health Board, as well as its own information channels.

The municipality plans to give updates on the situation every second Friday.

The rural municipality on the island of Saaremaa closed its schools late on Wednesday after two cases were confirmed on the island in the aftermath of a volleyball tournament which saw a competing team travel from northern Italy to take part. Võru's municipal government closed all its public schools Thursday; several municipality representatives had been at a party attended by a carrier of the virus, the authority said.

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte

estonian schoolscoronaviruscoronavirus in estoniaharku rural municipality
{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

Dictation Test
Radio Tallinn
Watch Again
Estonia and Brexit
About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news
17:41

Online store orders up severalfold due to coronavirus outbreak

17:22

Harku Municipality to close schools from Monday

17:12

Tallinn wants control over border, right to ban events

16:57

Postimees and Ekspress media houses have people working from home

16:54

Stormy weather to arrive Thursday evening

16:46

Tickets can't be purchased from drivers in buses, trams and trolleybuses

16:28

Reinsalu: Estonia and Hungary are enhancing cooperation

16:05

Social Insurance Board pays out more than €2.5 billion in benefits in 2019

15:47

New Estonian film 'Rain' premiere postponed due to coronavirus

15:21

Government approves €45 pension raise

15:12

Ilya Antonov's home club wins Armenian football cup semi-finals

14:53

Health Board: High risk of limited local coronavirus transmission

14:28

Helme: Ship traffic to Sweden should be halted, schools and malls closed

14:13

Enefit Green February production could power 54,000 households for a year

14:05

Daisy Kudre wins bronze at European Ski Orienteering Championships

13:24

Võru second Estonian municipality in coronavirus schools closure

13:23

Stock exchange down 7 percent in first hour of trading Thursday

12:49

President meets with prime minister to discuss coronavirus

12:46

Statistics Estonia: Number of job vacancies remains over 10,000

12:31

Bank of Estonia issue advice to mitigate economic impact of coronavirus

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: