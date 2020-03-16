Finnair to suspend all flights starting from Tuesday, March 17

Finnair, the largest airline in Finland, will cancel all flights to Estonia from Tuesday, March 17.

Finnair noted in a Facebook post that further travel changes might come at short notice. The airline will contact passengers due to travel on canceled flights.

The airline wrote on Twitter: "Several countries have implemented new travel restrictions. Due to situation we cancel flights to Vilnius, Hong Kong & Madrid starting on 16.3. and to Estonia & Riga on 17.3. Last flight from Barcelona to Helsinki on 17.3. with AY1654. New restrictions might come on short notice."

