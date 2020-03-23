ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
news

EDF training team in Iraq to return to Estonia ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

News
ERR, ERR News
Personnel involved in Operation Inherent Resolve in Iraq.
Personnel involved in Operation Inherent Resolve in Iraq. Source: inherentresolve.mil
News

An Estonian Defense Forces (EDF) training team serving in Iraq as part of Operation Inherent Resolve has returned to Estonia in the wake of both a tense security situation there and the coronavirus pandemic, prompted also by the Iraqi government's deprioritizing of training its units. The team had been due to remain in Iraq through to August.

Iraq's government has proposed postponing training efforts to date for Iraqi units indefinitely, the EDF General Staff said.

As a result, the six-member training team, which had served in Iraq as part of the Danish contingent, will now be returning to Estonia, ERR's online news in Estonian reports. The Danish contingent itself is also withdrawing from the operation, based at the Al-Asad Air Force base, and will concentrate on other tasks.

In order to contribute to the fight against terrorism and to help build up Iraqi security forces, Estonia aims to continue the operation and its contribution, and is working on ways to do so effectively. 

A senior Estonian officer currently serving at operation headquarters in Kuwait is to continue in his post.

The security situation in Iraq remains fragile, with missile attacks against bases hosting international units continuing. The most recent of these attacks took place on the Baghdad Green Zone on March 17, and the day before that on the Basmaya Base near Baghdad.

Two U.S. and one British soldier were also killed in last week's attack on the Taji base in northern Iraq. Although the responsibility for the attacks has not been clearly stated, experts presume that Iranian-backed groups are behind them.

The EDFis participating in the U.S.-led international Operation Inherent Resolve via, until now, its six-member training team plus one senior officer with an international military-strategic team, advising Iraqi ministries and security forces.

Operation Inherent Resolve is primarily aimed at providing direct and supporting military action against the Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant (ISIL)/Islamic State of Iraq and Syria (ISIS), designated a terrorist organization by the UN.

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte

natoedfiraqoperation inherent resolveestonian-us relations
{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

Emergency situation
Radio Tallinn
Watch Again
Estonia and Brexit
About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news
20:37

Ministry: Netherlands did not block Estonia-destined coronavirus supplies Updated

19:54

Pharmacies Association: Pharmacists cannot sell protective face masks

19:40

Health Board: Four coronavirus patients in critical condition

19:35

Helme refuses to name politicians behind recent fake news

19:25

EHIF to cover costs of coronavirus treatment, tests for uninsured people

19:13

North Estonia Medical Center doctors urge everyone to self-isolate

18:58

Coronavirus helpline receives 13,000 calls in first week

18:33

Tallinn to close public playgrounds and sports grounds

18:11

No Estonian basketball champion declared for the first time since 1942

17:27

Government launches 'chatbot' to answer coronavirus crisis queries

17:13

NGOs call on people to commemorate 1949 mass deportation at home

16:55

Foreign ministry: At least 225 Estonians trying to return home

16:36

Thousands of families facing difficult decisions because of closed borders

16:16

EDF training team in Iraq to return to Estonia

15:56

Debut renewable electricity supply tender attracts plenty of interest

15:47

Health Board: Initial forecast not fulfilled, but no time to be complacent

15:40

Tallink will continue to operate on the Paldiski-Sassnitz route Updated

15:35

Tallinn plans to replace damaged benches in Tammsaare Park

15:14

Estonian enjoying success as actress in China

14:51

Estonian commissioner: Crisis may deprive large numbers of women of income

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: