ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
news

Royal Regiment of Fusiliers replace QRH in Tapa NATO Battlegroup ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

News
BNS, ERR News
Members of the First Fusiliers using Warrior tracked armored vehicles.
Members of the First Fusiliers using Warrior tracked armored vehicles. Source: First Fusilisers social media page
News

A new British Army unit, the 1st Battalion of the Royal Regiment of Fusiliers (First Fusiliers), has replaced the Queen's Royal Hussars (QRH) at the heart of the NATO Enhanced Forward Presence (eFP) Battlegroup based at Tapa, east of Tallinn.

The incoming unit, the First Fusiliers, consists of around 700 personnel and makes use of Warrior tracked armored vehicle. The Challenger 2 Main Battle Tanks used by the QRH are to remain in Tapa, BNS reports.

The QRH, the British Army's senior armored regiment, began their stint in early November last year, replaced the King's Royal Hussars, also an armored regiment.

The eFP based at Tapa is British-led and also includes or has in the past included personnel from France, Belgium, Denmark and other NATO countries. It falls under the command structure of the 1st Infantry Brigade of the Estonian Defense Forces (EDF).

The First Fusiliers also addressed the ongoing coronavirus pandemic via their social media page.

"First Fusiliers Battle Group are playing a vital role on the behalf of the U.K. to promote and maintain peace in Europe. I want to reassure you that we will do all that we can to protect those who are deployed from the virus, and will work closely with the Estonian and U.K. authorities in Estonia to ensure that we are as safe as possible," the regiment wrote.

Those involved in military cooperation are generally exempt from the 14-day quarantine imposed on anyone who enters Estonia, as of early this week, provided individuals do not exhibit symptoms. They will also reportedly be screened prior to arrival in Estonia including via thermal thermometers and filling-out a questionnaire.

Editor: Andrew Whyte

natotapaefp battlegroup
{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

Emergency situation
Radio Tallinn
Watch Again
Estonia and Brexit
About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news
09:04

Royal Regiment of Fusiliers replace QRH in Tapa NATO Battlegroup

08:40

University of Tartu students can graduate despite emergency situation

20.03

Meat producers worried about sick staff but no shortage of raw materials

20.03

Fibreboard factory in Ida-Viru County closes due to coronavirus effect

20.03

Astronomical spring welcomed in Türi

20.03

Updated travel restrictions to Finland released by foriegn ministry

20.03

Estonian analysts: Economic measures may have to be extended

20.03

Tartu to start delivering school lunches to disadvantaged children

20.03

Foreign ministry, AlphaGIS launch crisis travel map for European transit

20.03

Most patients in hospital with coronavirus come from Saaremaa

20.03

Isamaa leader: Pension reform will likely drag on

20.03

Estonians stop buying alcohol in Latvia after border controls reintroduced

20.03

Patients to receive coronavirus test results online

20.03

Tallink to cut staff salaries by 30 percent due to coronavirus effects

20.03

President takes dispute over pension reform to the Supreme Court

20.03

Sillamäe youth center hosting online concerts this week

20.03

Tartu University Hospital expands emergency ward to treat COVID-19 patients

20.03

Party pollster: Coronavirus effects not reached latest survey

20.03

Government may decide to invest €125 million in new oil shale plant

20.03

Government approves €250 million unemployment fund for coronavirus support

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: