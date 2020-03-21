Royal Regiment of Fusiliers replace QRH in Tapa NATO Battlegroup

A new British Army unit, the 1st Battalion of the Royal Regiment of Fusiliers (First Fusiliers), has replaced the Queen's Royal Hussars (QRH) at the heart of the NATO Enhanced Forward Presence (eFP) Battlegroup based at Tapa, east of Tallinn.

The incoming unit, the First Fusiliers, consists of around 700 personnel and makes use of Warrior tracked armored vehicle. The Challenger 2 Main Battle Tanks used by the QRH are to remain in Tapa, BNS reports.

The QRH, the British Army's senior armored regiment, began their stint in early November last year, replaced the King's Royal Hussars, also an armored regiment.

The eFP based at Tapa is British-led and also includes or has in the past included personnel from France, Belgium, Denmark and other NATO countries. It falls under the command structure of the 1st Infantry Brigade of the Estonian Defense Forces (EDF).

The First Fusiliers also addressed the ongoing coronavirus pandemic via their social media page.

"First Fusiliers Battle Group are playing a vital role on the behalf of the U.K. to promote and maintain peace in Europe. I want to reassure you that we will do all that we can to protect those who are deployed from the virus, and will work closely with the Estonian and U.K. authorities in Estonia to ensure that we are as safe as possible," the regiment wrote.

Those involved in military cooperation are generally exempt from the 14-day quarantine imposed on anyone who enters Estonia, as of early this week, provided individuals do not exhibit symptoms. They will also reportedly be screened prior to arrival in Estonia including via thermal thermometers and filling-out a questionnaire.