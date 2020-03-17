No decision made on holding Spring Storm military exercise in May

The Defense Forces have not yet decided whether the exercises scheduled for April and May, including Estonia's largest Spring Storm exercise, will take place or will have to be canceled due to the emergency situation and the coronavirus (COVID-19).

Defense Ministry spokeswoman Eleka Rugam-Rebane told ERR: "Defense exercises scheduled for March have been canceled by order of the Commander of the Defense Forces. The decision on the April gatherings will be made later on the basis of information available at that time."

"Preparation for the Spring Storm exercise is currently on schedule," he added.

The major exercise of the Defense Forces "Spring Storm" planned for April and May will be held mainly in the area west of the Tallinn-Tartu highway, in Central Estonia and in the western part of Estonia.

Last year's exercise, Spring Storm 2019, was the 16th exercise of its kind, with over 9,000 members of the Defense Forces, the Army, Air Force and Navy. Members of the NATO Battle Group also took part.

--

