ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
news

Defense forces preparing for Spring Storm 2020 combat training exercises ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

News
BNS, ERR News
Spring Storm 2020 preparations.
Open gallery
32 photos
Photo: Spring Storm 2020 preparations. Author: Ardi Hallismaa
News

Participants in the Spring Storm 2020 (Kevadtorm 2020) military exercise of the Estonian defense forces are making final preparations for starting active combat training, military spokespeople said on Saturday.

"As part of Kevadtorm, we have 11 days in woodlands and a lot of combat ahead of us," Pvt. Sven Allmere from the Kuperjanov Infantry Battalion said, adding that it was a pity reservists could not attend this year's exercise.

At a ceremony in the Tapa compound held before the start of exercise activities, the Logistics Battalion of the 2nd Infantry Brigade was supplemented with a unit of conscripts who had completed their training in the Logistics Battalion of the 1st Infantry Brigade.

The unit will be tasked with the provision of logistical support, such as supply, repair, maintenance and medical aid, and their reserve service will also continue as part of the Logistics Battalion of the 2nd Infantry Brigade.

Under the plan, the units and subunits taking part in Spring Storm will rehearse cooperation among them in the performance of battle tasks, the exercise has been divided into two. A field exercise will take place from April 25 to 30, during which the participants will go through the given tactical situation, while live-fire exercises will take place on the central training grounds from May 1 to 8, during which the cooperation of infantry and combat support units in a real battle situation will mainly be trained.

The main trainees of the Spring Storm exercise are units trained on the basis of the Kuperjanov Infantry Battalion and the Viru Infantry Battalion. During the field exercise, the 1st Infantry Brigade, the main strength of which will consist of the Scouts Battalion and NATO allied battle group on infantry fighting vehicles (IFVs), will play the role of the enemy.

Spring Storm scaled down due to coronavirus

Spring Storm is being held in a reduced format this year due to the coronavirus pandemic. Last year's exercise included around 9,000 participants but only a "few thousand" personnel will be deployed this year.

The EDF's commander, Maj. Gen. Martin Herem said reservists should also not participate, only active regular personnel, conscripts undergoing training, and NATO personnel at the U.K.-led NATO battlegroup stationed at Tapa being involved. Additional allied units usually participate in the training exercise but will not do so this year.

Spring Storm traditionally marks the end of conscripts' yearly training cycle, before their assignment to reserve units.

Spring Storm is an annual spring training exercise of the Estonian defense forces. The first Spring Storm exercise was held in 2003 in Lääne-Viru County. Last year, the exercise took place from April 29 to May 17 in Lääne-Viru County, Ida-Viru County, Harju County and Jõgeva County. 

-- 

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!

Editor: Helen Wright

estonian defence forcescoronavirusspring storm 2020
{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Tähelepanu!

Alates 02.04.2020 kuvab ERR kommenteerija täisnime.

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

Emergency situation
Jupiter
Radio Tallinn
About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news
13:10

University of Tartu launches coronavirus prevalence study

12:25

Defense forces preparing for Spring Storm 2020 combat training exercises

11:41

Coronavirus: Two deaths, nine new cases, 94 patients in hospital

11:07

Intercity bus companies want state support to keep passenger levels low

10:01

Salary comparison application aims to bring transparency to job market

09:14

Saaremaa crisis committee wants western islands restrictions relaxed

25.04

Estonia to support shopping mall tenants with €4 million

25.04

Several restaurants and hotels will not be opening doors after crisis

25.04

Local governments to get €130 million from crisis budget

25.04

MM Grupp seeking damages of €2 million from Ekspress Grupp

25.04

Rural affairs minister: No reason to fear decrease in food supply

25.04

Tallinn infection curve does not support claim of the case rate climbing

25.04

Number of people needing hospital treatment drops below 100

25.04

Eighteen cases of COVID-19 diagnosed in an Ida-Viru County extended family

25.04

France to take over NATO Baltic Air Policing duties at Ämari

25.04

40,000 jobs in jeopardy: Will Estonian aviation disappear?

25.04

Ratas: Easing of restrictions requires a lot more measuring

24.04

Compensation for first three sick days to be paid in May

24.04

Health Insurance Fund starts analysis of coronavirus-related expenditure

24.04

Government to increase the share capital of Nordica by €30 million

Estonia and Brexit
Watch Again
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: