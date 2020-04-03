This year's Spring Storm military exercise scaled down

The annual Spring Storm (Kevadtorm) large-scale military exercise is to be held in a reduced format this year, as a result of the coronavirus pandemic and its effects, with personnel from allied and artner nations slated to take part now not doing so.

Whereas last year's Spring Storm saw around 9,000 taking part, only a "few thousand" personnel will be deployed this year, primarily at the Estonian Defense Forces' (EDF) central training area,, instead of Central Estonia as originally planned, military spokespeople told BNS.

Ultimate decision for this lay with the EDF's commander, Maj. Gen. Martin Herem, who also ordered that no reservists take part, with only active regular personnel, conscripts undergoing training, and NATO personnel at the U.K.-led NATO battlegroup stationed at Tapa being involved.

Spring Storm traditionally marks the end of conscripts' yearly training cycle, before their assignment to reserve units, according to BNS.

As is customary in the Spring Storm format, participants will rehearse cooperation in the performance of battle tasks, with a live firing exercise scheduled to take place at the end of the exercise.

