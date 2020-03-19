ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
news

NATO personnel entering Estonia not quarantined, checks still conducted ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

News
ERR News
Challenger 2 tanks arriving at Tapa.
Challenger 2 tanks arriving at Tapa. Source: Social Media/NATO eFP Battlegroup in Estonia
News

While Estonia imposed controls on its borders starting from Tuesday which bar entry to those who are not citizens, residents or their family members, as well as a 14-day quarantine period for anyone entering the country, military personnel, including those involved in the NATO Enhanced Forward Presence (eFP) based at Tapa, are exempt from these requirements, though still have to undergo precautions.

"For us it is critical that both our troops and those of our allies maintain their readiness, while taking all the necessary measures to prevent the virus from spreading," a defense ministry spokesperson told ERR News Thursday

"According to the guidelines issued by the Prime Minister of Estonia, from March 16 foreign citizens involved in international military cooperation can enter Estonia provided they do not exhibit symptoms of coronavirus."

"In addition, prior to boarding a plane, all U.K. and Danish troops stationed in Estonia with the NATO Battle Group, are screened for COVID-19 using a temperature check and filling-out a questionnaire. They are able to carry out routine training in Tapa camp and there their capability remains unaffected."

The eFP is British-led and features Danish personnel as well as those of other NATO states. Personnel are rotated through the year; the core of the eFP at present is the Queen's Royal Hussars armored regiment (U.K.).

Exemptions also apply to the diplomatic corps and their family members, as well as providers of vital services and drivers and others bringing key goods.

As of Thursday, two members of the Estonian Defense Forces have been confirmed withcoronavirus (COVID-19), and 129 conscripts with symptoms of potential illness have been placed in quarantine. Additionally, 375 conscripts have been isolated without symptoms, bringing the total number of EDF members currently in quarantine to over 500.

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte

natoedfestonia in natoefp battle groupministry of defensecoronaviruscoronavirus emergency situationcoronavirus emergency meaasures
{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

Emergency situation
Radio Tallinn
Watch Again
Estonia and Brexit
About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news
10:59

Departures of Tallinn-Saint Petersburg-Moscow train temporarily suspended

10:42

NATO personnel entering Estonia not quarantined, checks still conducted

10:21

Employers' body chief: Each emergency day equals week of economic recovery

10:01

Family doctor's referral now necessary for coronavirus test

09:44

MTA considers extending deadline for submitting income tax returns

09:19

Saaremaa mayor tests positive for coronavirus

08:52

Government bond issuing could be complicated but banks supportive

08:26

Minister: Pharmacy reform still going ahead despite coronavirus

07:56

Coronavirus spread sees uptick in home appliance, computer purchases

07:14

Ship sent to return Estonians trapped in Europe due in Riga midnight

18.03

Uku Suviste gets 2021 Eurovision free pass after this year's show cancelled

18.03

New rules allow cross-border workers from Estonia to enter Finland

18.03

Majority of cases of coronavirus found in Estonia in 30-49 age group

18.03

Hundreds register for ship sent to bring Balts back from Germany

18.03

AirBaltic puts on flight from Cyprus to Riga for stranded Baltic passengers

18.03

ETV2 to temporarily broadcast Sunday religious services

18.03

Family members can not attend children's births during emergency situation

18.03

National museum collecting stories of life during emergency situation

18.03

State, RIA launches portal for companies wanting to help with crisis

18.03

Reinsalu pledges support to Ukraine on Crimean annexation anniversary

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: