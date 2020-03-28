ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
news

NATO Battle Group continues to operate despite emergency situation rules ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

News
ERR
British troops at Tapa Army Base. Photo is illustrative.
British troops at Tapa Army Base. Photo is illustrative. Source: mil.ee
News

The NATO Battle Group in Estonia has replaced its rotation units as planned despite the coronavirus regulations. It is safer to transport soldiers from one country to another than traveling through civilian airports, said Col. Matthew Hing, the British Embassy's Defense Attache on Friday.

The units of the British contingent leading the NATO Enhanced Forward Presence (eFP) Battle Group changed their headquarters last weekend when approximately 800 British troops arrived at Tapa military barracks from the UK. A Danish unit belonging to the Battle Group changed its rotation in early January.

These units complied with the health regulations established by the Estonian Government and arrived safely in Estonia.

Hing told ETV's "Aktuaalne kaamera": "They move as a unit from their barracks in coaches to a Royal Air Force station in the UK where they boarded military aircraft which flew them direct to Estonia. So no stopping, straight into Ämari Air Base and from there coaches moved them to Tapa. A relatively simple process but also a process that you can regulate, to protect, in a way that you can't when you are regularly flying through large civilian airports."

While there will be no additional foreign allied troops taking part in annual military exercise Spring Storm (Kevadtorm) in May, the NATO battle group at Tapa will participate as they are part of 1st Infantry Brigade. The rotation will also stay even if the coronavirus pandemic escalates.

Hing said: "This has to be done. A bit like the NATO mission in Afghanistan where the Estonians are working under the command of British troops. The NATO mission takes priority and it is a good example in these difficult times, where NATO nations, where allies stand together and provide the cohesion that the allies would expect."

The broadcast can be watched here in Estonian and English.

Estonia imposed controls on its borders from March 17 barring entry to non-citizens or residents and imposed a 14-day quarantine period for anyone entering the country.

However, military personnel, including those involved in the NATO Enhanced Forward Presence based at Tapa, are exempt from these requirements, though still have to undergo precautions.

A defense ministry spokesperson told ERR News: "For us, it is critical that both our troops and those of our allies maintain their readiness while taking all the necessary measures to prevent the virus from spreading."

"According to the guidelines issued by the Prime Minister of Estonia, from March 16 foreign citizens involved in international military cooperation can enter Estonia provided they do not exhibit symptoms of coronavirus."

"In addition, prior to boarding a plane, all U.K. and Danish troops stationed in Estonia with the NATO Battle Group, are screened for COVID-19 using a temperature check and must fill out a questionnaire. They are able to carry out routine training in Tapa camp and there their capability remains unaffected."

The eFP is British-led and features Danish personnel as well as those of other NATO states. Personnel are rotated throughout the year; the core of the eFP at present is the Queen's Royal Hussars armored regiment.

Exemptions also apply to the diplomatic corps and their family members, as well as providers of vital services and drivers and others bringing key goods.

-- 

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!

Editor: Helen Wright

nato
{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

Emergency situation
Radio Tallinn
Watch Again
Estonia and Brexit
About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news
13:42

Estonia to send another special unit to Mali

13:12

Top Estonian basketball team releases all players, facing disbandment

12:42

Dismissed TÜK clinic chairman: Decision made at the wrong time

12:13

NATO Battle Group continues to operate despite emergency situation rules

11:52

Health Board: 70 new cases diagnosed

11:10

Starship Technologies lays off large number of employees

10:34

Defense forces disagree with claims Russia is suspending military exercises

10:06

Clocks go forward in Estonia on Sunday

09:35

Credit rating agency Fitch affirms Estonia's long-term rating at AA-

09:05

Survey: Public making more effort to stop coronavirus spreading

08:41

Health Board: 25 people test positive for coronavirus in Saaremaa care home

27.03

Number of layoff notices on rise, aid measure won't help tourism sector

27.03

Tartu launches hard-hitting ads encouraging people to stay home

27.03

Kuressaare Hospital employees test positive for coronavirus

27.03

Chairman of Tartu University Hospital board dismissed

27.03

Toomas Sildam: Words of thanks during the emergency situation

27.03

Crisis hotline 1247 now offering psychological first aid

27.03

Kredex to start offering crisis loans with banks next week

27.03

Bolt launches parcel delivery service

27.03

Elron train procurement deadline extended due to emergency situation

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: