ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
news

Luik stresses current crisis' security dimension at NATO ministers meeting ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

News
ERR News
Minister of Defense Jüri Luik (Isamaa) participating in a video conference of NATO defense ministers. April 15, 2020.
Minister of Defense Jüri Luik (Isamaa) participating in a video conference of NATO defense ministers. April 15, 2020. Source: NATO Force Integration Unit Estonia
News

Minister of Defense Jüri Luik (Isamaa) participated in a secure video conference of NATO defense ministers on Wednesday, where discussions focused on the alliance's activities as well as maintaining defense readiness under the conditions of the ongoing COVID-19 virus outbreak.

"For Estonia, it is important that our allies share the understanding hat the current health and economic crisis also has a strong security dimension," Luik said according to a ministry press release. "Examples of this include the aggressive disinformation, cyber and hybrid campaigns against the West, which provide allies with confirmation that we can have no illusions concerning the security environment. The core of NATO's activities will remain deterrence and defense."

According to the minister, it is also important that allies' armed fores are ready to support society and able to take care of their troops, because their military readiness depends on it.

At the meeting, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg and NATO's Supreme Allied Commander Europe (SACEUR) Gen. Tod Wolters briefed allies on the impact of the COVID-19 crisis on NATO's defense posture and operations.

"Our allies emphasized the need to maintain defense expenditures and confirmed their full commitment to NATO operations, including the allied presence at Tapa and Ämari," Luik said. "Estonia will also continue to participate in NATO operations."

NATO has established a separate COVID-19 task force within Supreme Headquarters Allied Powers Europe (SHAPE) which is tasked with coordinating the use of armed forces and crisis stocks as well as the logistics of medical aid.

Thus far, the alliance has primarily supported member countries with air transport, which has delivered aid i the form of protective masks, respirators and field hospitals.

"It is also very important for Estonia to demonstrate its solidarity with allies who are suffering the most in the current phase of the crisis," Luik said. "The donation of medical personal protective equipment (PPE) to Spain and Italy has been highly appreciated and awaited."

Also present at Wednesday's video meeting was High Representative of the European Union Josep Borrell and the defense ministers of Finland and Sweden.

-

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!

Editor: Aili Vahtla

natojüri luikministry of defensecoronavirus
{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Tähelepanu!

Alates 02.04.2020 kuvab ERR kommenteerija täisnime.

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

Emergency situation
Radio Tallinn
Watch Again
Estonia and Brexit
About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news
20:24

Startup Estonia: Startups' capital sufficient for up to five months

19:57

Luik stresses current crisis' security dimension at NATO ministers meeting

19:29

Government approves its input to Riigikogu on state reform

18:53

High time to set up exit plan, say Estonian employers

18:31

Poet Helve Poska dies of coronavirus in Sweden

17:55

Organizers of summer events are ready for difficult decisions

17:28

Minister of foreign trade predicts severe struggles for tourism sector

17:03

Supreme Court: Law does not deny access to materials of session in camera

16:30

Electronic participation in general meetings agreed by government

16:02

Scheduled and private clinic treatments likely to begin again next week

15:52

Ratas apologizes for inappropriate Center Party ad

15:31

Allikvee: No more than five hospitals should take care of COVID-19 patients

15:06

Helme: Restrictions will continue in May and June

14:55

State may need to change law before offering Tallink €150 million loan

14:31

Meelis Oidsalu: Virus and antibodies

13:59

Association of Estonian Broadcasters also seeking help from government

13:27

Tuulikki Bartosik chosen among 10 music recommendations of Songlines

12:51

People increasingly sorting waste while at home

12:46

Haapsalu Horror and Fantasy Film Festival will move online this year

12:25

Seeder: Next supplementary budget would include cuts

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: